Israel Post completes NIS 20 m. business continuity plan

The NIS 20 million Disaster Recovery as a service model project was completed over the course of two years and accompanied by the company Energy Team, according to Walla News.

"This is a unique project that is the first of its kind in Israeli organizations as large as the Israel Postal Company," Idit Chen the company's vice president of technology told Walla. "The plan will allow us business continuity in any situation."

The company's losses were caused by a drop in sales and package deliveries, along with the halt in operations of international trading companies such as Alibaba. Another cause for the losses was the large investment losses on the stock exchange.

Israel Post finished the first quarter with a loss of NIS 105 million.

The Israel Post Company completed a business continuity plan that will enable the company to continue to function in the event of an emergency or computer malfunction, Walla News reported Monday.