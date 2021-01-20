The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel promotes over 2,000 settler units prior to Biden inauguration

Israel to EU: Givat Hamatos is not a settlement

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JANUARY 20, 2021 19:07
HOUSES in the Beit Safafa neighborhood of Jerusalem, near Givat Hamatos. (photo credit: LIOR MIZRAHI/FLASH90)
HOUSES in the Beit Safafa neighborhood of Jerusalem, near Givat Hamatos.
(photo credit: LIOR MIZRAHI/FLASH90)
Israel advanced settler homes and Jewish east Jerusalem building projects in the final 24 hours prior to Wednesday's inauguration of US President Joe Biden.
A mere hours before Biden took office, Israel awarded contracts for the controversial east Jerusalem Jewish housing project in Givat Hamatos. 
Tuesday it also announced tenders for 2,112 homes in seven settlements and another 460 units slated for the east Jerusalem Jewish neighborhood of Pisgat Ze'ev.
Biden is expected to oppose US settlement building and the issue is expected to be a tension point between Israel and his administration.
At his confirmation hearing Tuesday, Blinken said it was important to maintain the option to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. 
"What would be important is to make sure that neither party takes steps that make the already difficult proposition [of arriving at a two state solution] even more challenging." 
Certainly, he said, both Israelis or Palestinians should "avoid unilateral actions." 
The term "unilateral action" is often used to describe settlement activity.
Israel's actions with regard to the settlements were seen by left-wing NGOs as a direct challenge to Biden on the issue of settlements.
"Our out-of-touch government leadership continues to press on with its mad scramble to promote as much settlement activity as possible until the last minutes before the change of the administration in Washington," Peace Now said.
"By doing so, Netanyahu is signaling to the incoming President that he has no intention of giving the new chapter in US-Israel relations even one day of grace, nor serious thought to how to plausibly resolve our conflict with the Palestinians," it added.
The tenders issued by the Construction and Housing Ministry and the Lands Authority, mark one of the last bureaucratic phases before ground is broken for new homes. The projects listed were previously approved and reported on. 
The fact that contracts have been awarded to the Givat Hamatos project, means that work can soon commence on the homes which will be located at a critical juncture on the edge of Jerusalem near the West Bank Palestinian city of Bethlehem.
Israel defended its settlement activity in a meeting held Tuesday in Jerusalem between Deputy Director-General for Europe Anna Azari and officials from 17 European countries.
She pushed back at the European branding of Givat Hamatos as a settlement stating that such language was "unfounded."
Azari retorted that "Givat Hamatos is part of the city of Jerusalem."
To claim that construction in Israel's capital is akin to settlement activity is unfounded, she said.
Such European focus on criticizing Israel for Jewish construction does not contribute to resolving the conflict, she added.
Azari asked the Europeans to encourage the Palestinians to return to the negotiating table.
She also spoke to them about Europe's failure to respond to Iran's statement that it would enrich uranium up to 20%.
Europe believes that Biden's entry into the White House provides a new window of opportunity to resume Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, which have been frozen for the last seven years. It has therefore stiffened its opposition to settlement activity. 
On Sunday Israel's Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria advanced plans for 792 settler homes.
Netanyahu had also hoped to issue a government declaration of intent to legalize 46 West Bank outposts prior to Biden's inauguration. Alternative Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz blocked him from bringing the matter to the government.
The Yesha Council, the Young Settlements Forum and the Knesset Land of Israel Caucus had manned a protest tent outside Netanyahu's office for the last three weeks. A numb of activists and settler leaders had also gone on a hunger strike. 
But now that Biden is in office, they are expected to fold up the tent and end this particular phase of the campaign. 


Tags Israel Joe Biden israel settlement construction Givat Hamatos
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Good luck to President Joe Biden

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by