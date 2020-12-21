The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel ships 10 million flowers to Europe for Christmas

The number of flowers shipped declined 20%, but an increase in flower prices translated into higher profits for exporters.

By ZEV STUB  
DECEMBER 21, 2020 10:02
Maayan Kitron, head of Arava Development's flower department for the middle and upper Arava (photo credit: ARAVA DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTE)
Maayan Kitron, head of Arava Development's flower department for the middle and upper Arava
(photo credit: ARAVA DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTE)
Israel's flower growers sent 10 million flowers to European and Scandinavian flower markets during December in preparation for the Christmas holiday, the Arava Development Company said.
That number represents a 20% decline from last year, mainly due to the coronavirus crisis, the company said. However, an increase in flower prices has translated into higher profits for exporters overall. The industry is generally considered stable, although the full  impact of the pandemic on the sector will not be fully appreciable for another year, the company said. 
Israeli flowers and ornamental branches are generally sought after for their high quality and long shelf life, the results of Israeli research and innovation. However, the stronger shekel and a decline in manpower have hurt exports in the past year. 
Israel's 250 flower growers produce almost a billion flowers and ornamental branches a year, with revenues of 100 million euros per year. About half of that is sold locally and half sold abroad, primarily to flower exchanges in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany, as well as to local distributers in Europe and Asia. Special cargo flights are required to deliver them abroad. 
Most popular during the holiday season are red, green, and white flowers, and the prices of varieties like a red Israeli anemone can sell for more than double its regular price on the eve of the holiday. 
Maayan Kitron, head of Arava Development's flower department for the middle and upper Arava, said that Europeans typically buy a bouquet of flowers for the house at least once a week, especially during the holiday season. The white waxflower, with tiny white and pink petals, grows very easily in Israel and accounts for 30% of all exports to Europe. 
After Christmas, a large shipment to Europe will include dubium flowers (which do not need water), lisianthus in a variety of colors and sunflowers that are in great demand in Europe.


Tags europe christmas israel christmas
