Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Out of 715,425 Israelis who have received both coronavirus vaccines and are expected to be immune from the virus – immunity is considered to kick in a week after the second shot – only 317 have been infected with the virus, about 0.04%. Of those, only 16 people were hospitalized.The Health Ministry released the data on Thursday. In the clinical study conducted, the Pfizer vaccine showed an efficacy of about 95%, which is considered very high. The Israeli data appear to be even more promising.Earlier in the week, data published by the Maccabi Health Fund showed that only 0.01% of their members who were already a week after the second shot got infected – 20 people out of 128,600. Of those, only half developed light symptoms and no one was hospitalized.Moreover, of the 20 people infected, 50% suffer from chronic illnesses.Israel has established itself as a vaccination powerhouse. So far over 3 million individuals have received at least their first shot – including 82% of people over 60 - and 1.5 million both shots.Since Thursday, the nation is vaccinating people as young as 35, at a pace of 200,000 shots a day.
