Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

The Pfizer vaccine showed an efficacy of about 95%, and Israeli data appear to be even more promising.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JANUARY 28, 2021 15:16
Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021 (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Out of 715,425 Israelis who have received both coronavirus vaccines and are expected to be immune from the virus – immunity is considered to kick in a week after the second shot – only 317 have been infected with the virus, about 0.04%. Of those, only 16 people were hospitalized.
The Health Ministry released the data on Thursday.
In the clinical study conducted, the Pfizer vaccine showed an efficacy of about 95%, which is considered very high. The Israeli data appear to be even more promising.
Earlier in the week, data published by the Maccabi Health Fund showed that only 0.01% of their members who were already a week after the second shot got infected – 20 people out of 128,600.  Of those, only half developed light symptoms and no one was hospitalized.
Moreover, of the 20 people infected, 50% suffer from chronic illnesses.
Israel has established itself as a vaccination powerhouse. So far over 3 million individuals have received at least their first shot – including 82% of people over 60 - and 1.5 million both shots.
Since Thursday, the nation is vaccinating people as young as 35, at a pace of 200,000 shots a day.


