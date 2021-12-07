The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Israel signs Horizon Europe deal despite West Bank settlement exclusion

The Horizon Europe agreement is intended to continue the success of Horizon 2020.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 07:50

Updated: DECEMBER 7, 2021 08:08
Israel's Ambassador to the European Union Haim Regev and EU Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Commissioner Mariya Gabriel. (photo credit: EU SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Israel's Ambassador to the European Union Haim Regev and EU Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Commissioner Mariya Gabriel.
(photo credit: EU SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Israel signed a major research and innovation agreement with the European Union on Monday, known as Horizon Europe, despite the exclusion of West Bank settlements, east Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights from the program.
Horizon Europe, which will be in place through 2027, is the largest global research program in the world with a budget of 95.5 billion euros.
"Today's agreement will allow Israelis and European scientists, innovators, and researchers to continue to work together on the solutions of tomorrow through cutting edge technologies," said Israel's Minister of Science, Technology, and Space Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Blue and White).
"This agreement gives a voice of recognition to Israeli innovation and reaches which is our most precious natural resource," Farkash-Hacohen said during a short virtual ceremony held between Jerusalem and Brussels.
The agreement is an extension of a previous Horizon 2020's seven-year program, which also excluded Israeli entities located over the pre-1967 lines. Israel has taken part in such European programs for the past 25 years.
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
According to the European Commission, "Israel ranked third in terms of overall participation in the program [Horizon 2020] and was among the best performers." For the purpose of these programs, Israel is granted the same status as the 27 EU member states.
In Brussels, EU Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Commissioner Mariya Gabriel said that Horizon Europe is the EU's "closet form of cooperation with non-European countries. It gives Israel the right to participate in the program on equal terms with the EU member states."
"For us, Israel's association to Horizon Europe is a win-win venture. Israel gets access to probably the largest international research network and to new market opportunities," Gabriel explained.
"The EU and Horizon Europe program benefit from Israel's scientific excellence and top-notch innovation capacity," Gabriel noted. 
"Cooperation with Israel has led to breakthroughs in biotechnology, climate change-related technologies, safer transportation, new drugs discovery, and many more," Gabriel said.
"In the partnership with Israel, I hope to boost our innovation capacity in support of green and digital agendas and enhance science cooperation in the region," she added.
In Jerusalem, Foreign Ministry director-general Alon Ushpiz said that the program propelled Israeli science forward and made a significant contribution to the country's business sector.
The agreement was signed in Brussels by Gabriel and Israel's Ambassador to the EU, Haim Regev.


Tags Israel europe horizon 2020 eu israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The US-Israel ties are important - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

129 nations ignore Jewish ties to Temple Mount, call it solely Muslim

Jewish visitors on the Temple Mount on Wednesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by