Israel stands in silence with Holocaust Remembrance Day siren

The State of Israel went quiet apart for a single, constant tone on Thursday morning as the two-minute siren rang through the streets, marking Holocaust Remembrance Day.

(Marc Isarel Sellem)

The siren is heard from every corner of the country. The public rises on its feet and stands in silence in a two-minute break meant to allow the country to keep those who were murdered during the Holocaust in their minds.

(Marc Israel Sellem)

Israelis stop to stand for Holocaust Remembrance Day , from offices to schools to highways and city streets.

The Jerusalem Post photographer Marc Israel Sellem captured the powerful moment of quiet and remembrance.

