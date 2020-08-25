The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel State Archives refuses information request on settlements - NYU

NYU'S Taub Center for Israel Studies claims the documents it was denied would not harm Israel's national security.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
AUGUST 25, 2020 17:44
Young Israelis dance in one of the first Jewish settlements between 1934 and 1937 (photo credit: PIKI WIKI)
Young Israelis dance in one of the first Jewish settlements between 1934 and 1937
(photo credit: PIKI WIKI)
In a court appeal filed by the Taub Center for Israel Studies, the center claims that Israel State Archives repeatedly overstepped its authority regarding the disclosure of information pertaining to settlements without having the legal authority to do so, according to a statement by the center.
Taub Center for Israel Studies is a research center in the Department of Hebrew and Judaic Studies in the Faculty of Humanities at New York University (NYU)  It was founded in 2003 with the purpose of advancing the study of modern Israel, including its recent history, society and politics. 

The center also conducts research on the history of Zionism and the Yishuv. It also focuses on the history of settlements, what led to their establishment, its guiding policy and geographical borders. 
For this purpose, the center has requested access to certain materials that are kept in the Israel State Archives. 
However, according to claims made by the center, accessing the material requires an approval by the Military Censure, despite the archives  not having the legal mandate to make such decisions.
Housing over some 400 millions types of documentation including government protocols, maps, audio recordings, photographs and stamps, the Israel State Archives receives the records from various branches of the government and ministries.
According to Israeli law, all deposited material is made accessible to the public 30 years after it was first deposited unless it poses a risk to the country's national security.
In addition, banning the disclosure of particular documentation can be ordered only by the governmental office that deposited the documents in the first place.
In this case, the Taub center claims the documentation it requested would not harm Israel's national security and therefore the censure has no legal right to bar the center from accessing them.
Arranged in some 10,000 files, 3,500 of which were marked as classified, the documentation needed for the research contains information from government's sessions that took place during the 1970s and the 1990s regarding the establishment of various settlements including  Elon Moreh, Gush Emunim (Sebastia), Shilo and Ma'ale Adumim. 
Some of the files were previously disclosed to the public, but were later sent back to the military to review.


Tags Zionism israel settlement censorship New York University
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's time for Europe to follow Germany's lead and ban Hezbollah By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Trump or Netanyahu, who to believe about the UAE – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El The obsession with Rabbi Nachman and Uman is the new idolatry By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Stop the election madness, it's time for a functioning coalition – comment By UDI SHAHAM

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 Saudi FM says no ties with Israel until peace with Palestinians
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan al-Saud attends the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by