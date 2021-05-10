Israel striking Gaza in response to rocket barrage directed at Jerusalem

The IDF struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Monday evening in response to a rocket barrage into Israel that included at least seven missiles that were fired toward Jerusalem.
Palestinians said a motorcycle was struck in the northern Gaza Strip. In another strike, Palestinians said that at least two people were injured in an Israeli bombing near Beit Hanoun. Israel did not confirm that it was behind the strike. a day of violence in Jerusalem where tens of thousands of Israelis gathered to celebrate Jerusalem Day, marking the liberation of Israel's capital city in 1967. Violence broke out on the Temple Mount and around the Old City. Dozens of Palestinians and Israelis were said to have been injured during the clashes.The escalation in the South came after
