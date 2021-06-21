Israel successfully downs targets using airborne laser system

The trials were carried out over the course of several days last week under the leadership of the ministry’s Research and Development unit and with Elbit Systems.

During the trials the high-powered laser system that had been installed on a civilian Cessna aircraft destroyed several unmanned aerial vehicles at different ranges and altitudes. The trials were carried out over the sea in the center of the country in close cooperation with the Israel Air Force.

According to the defense ministry, Israel is among the first countries in the world to succeed in integrating laser technology onto an airplane and intercept targets in an operational scenario.

“This is the first time in the State of Israel, and perhaps in the world, that this was done,” said Brig.-Gen. Yaniv Rotem, Head of Military R&D in the Ministry of Defense.“This is a groundbreaking technological achievement, which is a critical tier for further development.”

According to him, the fully automatic directed energy system uses the laser to blow up the target and flying above the clouds, the “powerful and precise system” can intercept the target “no matter the weather conditions.”

Once a target passes in the area of interest, the system can be directed to any part of the target with very high accuracy and locks onto it and remains locked on until it is downed.

The trials is the first phase in a multi-year pilot program of the Defense Ministry’s Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure (MAFAT) and Elbit Systems to develop an aerial laser system to deal with a number of threats facing Israel, including long-range rocket fire. The system will not be used against incendiary balloons from Gaza.

The method of airborne interception using a powerful laser has many advantages, including a low cost per interception, the ability to effectively intercept long-range threats at high altitudes regardless of weather conditions, and the ability to defend vast areas.

Rotem said that in coming trials they hope to later install it on a larger aircraft and then on other aerial platforms. And while the system will be used initially for defense, it will also be used offensively.

Rotem said that during the trials several UAVs were downed at a range of 1 kilometers with a 100% success rate and the ministry is aiming for a laser with 100 kilowatts with a range of 20 kilometers in several years.

It will be another three to four years before the ground system will be operational and another 8-10 years for the airborne system Rotem said, adding that in another decade they hope to have a system that can down targets hundreds of kilometers away.

Last year the ministry launched three programs for the development of high-energy laser demonstration systems in cooperation with the two companies: a ground-based laser system to complement the capabilities of the Iron Dome, development of a maneuver platform-mounted laser system to defend troops in the field and the development a laser demo system mounted on an air platform to intercept threats above cloud covers and for the defense of wide areas.

According to Rotem, the ground system will also be able to destroy targets at a range of 8-10 kilometers with a 100 kilowatt laser. The ministry is aiming to have an operational system deployed to the Gaza envelope that can down rockets by 2024.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz congratulated MAFAT, Elbit and the IAF on the technological breakthrough of the system.

"Today you have brought us closer to yet another important milestone in the development of the multi-tier defense array of the State of Israel and it is significant both in terms of cost-effectiveness and defense capabilities,” he said. “The laser system will add a new layer of protection at greater ranges and in facing a variety of threats – securing the State of Israel while saving the costs of interception. I am confident that Israel’s defense industry will succeed in this important development program, and I will personally work together with the entire defense establishment to ensure its success.”

The defense ministry hopes that the airborne high-power laser system will increase the effectiveness of Israel’s air defenses against existing and future threats and is expected to complement Israel’s multi-tier missile defense array, which include the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow missile interceptor systems.

“We are proud to spearhead the development of this strategic capability together with the Ministry of Defense and the IAF,” said General Manager of Elbit ISTAR, Oren Sabag. “The trials were successful thanks to a range of unique technological assets. We believe that the use of a high-power laser to carry out low-cost airborne interception of rockets and hostile unmanned aircraft, closer to their launching areas and away from population centers, offers a significant change in Israel’s defense capabilities. ״

Israel’s Defense Ministry has successfully carried out a series of interceptions using a powerful airborne laser system installed on a civilian plane, downing several drones.