Israel to celebrate nearly coronavirus-free Independence Day

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.orgAs Israel concludes its Remembrance Day for Fallen Soldiers and Terror Victims, a day of sadness and introspection, the country’s citizens prepare for a shift in mood, with the start of Independence Day celebrations at sunset on Wednesday, in a nearly coronavirus-free environment. After a year of lockdowns and limitations, families will gather to celebrate 73 years of independence and what they hope will be the soon-approaching end to the pandemic.
