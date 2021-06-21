The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel to host FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup basketball qualifiers

The qualifiers will be held at Tel Aviv Port in an area converted into a basketball court with stands containing hundreds of seats for the general public, who may enter and watch for free.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 21, 2021 01:16
Preparations for the 3X3 Europe Cup basketball qualifiers at the Tel Aviv Port (photo credit: AYA EINAV - TEL AVIV PORT)
Preparations for the 3X3 Europe Cup basketball qualifiers at the Tel Aviv Port
(photo credit: AYA EINAV - TEL AVIV PORT)
Israel will host the International Basketball Federation's 3x3 Europe Cup basketball qualifiers on Friday, in which players from 15 countries are expected to participate. 
Some 28 teams, with about 100 players, will compete for entry into the finals in September, which will take place in Paris. Among the countries participating in the qualifiers are Serbia, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Czech Republic, Greece, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Montenegro, Turkey, Portugal, Spain, Spain, Spain, Andorra and Israel. 
The qualifiers will be held at the Tel Aviv Port in an area converted into a basketball court with stands containing hundreds of seats for the general public, who may enter and watch for free.
3X3 basketball differs in that only six players, three per team, play on the court at the same time and on a single basket, while regular basketball has five players on each side with two baskets. The winner is the first team to score 21 points, unlike 5x5, which is based on time. 


