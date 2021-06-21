Israel to host FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup basketball qualifiers

Israel will host the International Basketball Federation's 3x3 Europe Cup basketball qualifiers on Friday, in which players from 15 countries are expected to participate.

Some 28 teams, with about 100 players, will compete for entry into the finals in September, which will take place in Paris. Among the countries participating in the qualifiers are Serbia, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Czech Republic, Greece, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Montenegro, Turkey, Portugal, Spain, Spain, Spain, Andorra and Israel.

The qualifiers will be held at the Tel Aviv Port in an area converted into a basketball court with stands containing hundreds of seats for the general public, who may enter and watch for free.

3X3 basketball differs in that only six players, three per team, play on the court at the same time and on a single basket, while regular basketball has five players on each side with two baskets. The winner is the first team to score 21 points, unlike 5x5, which is based on time.

