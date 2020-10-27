The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel to issue building permits for 31 Hebron homes before US election

The issuance of a permit is symbolic, because a Jerusalem District Court ordered injunction prevents construction of the project.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 27, 2020 19:48
The Hezkiyahu neighborhood in Hebron. (photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
The Hezkiyahu neighborhood in Hebron.
(photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
The IDF is set to issue a building permit for 31 apartment units for what will be a new Jewish apartment complex, in the Hizkiyahu quarter in the West Bank city of Hebron.
The decision to allow the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria to push forward the project, follows its advancement and approval earlier this month of plans for 5,288 settler homes.
These steps belie claims that a de facto freeze is in place with regard to settlement planning in light of the Israeli normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. They also come in advance of the November 3 presidential election in the United States. Support for Israel and the settlement movement is viewed as part of incumbent US President Donald Trump’s campaign.
The left-wing group Peace Now linked the permit with the elections, in a statement it issued on Tuesday.
“The attempt to squeeze in this construction of 31 settlement units before the US election is an unscrupulous act that threatens Israel’s national interest and relations on the world stage,” Peace Now said.
The issuance of a permit is symbolic, because a Jerusalem District Court ordered injunction prevents construction of the project.
The state, however, notified the court that it intends to issue the permit given that it believes the injunction bars construction but not planning.
A permit for the project, which will be located on Shuhada Street in Hebron, was first issued in 2017, according to Peace Now, and NIS 21.6 million in government funds was allocated for the project the next year.
The Palestinian Hebron Municipality and Peace Now appealed to the district court against the project and the case is still pending.
Hebron’s Jewish community spokesman, Yishai Fleisher welcomed the state’s decision.
“In 1836, the land in question was bought by Avraham Yisrael Romano from Arabs and he built a large house there. It was purchased from his heirs in 1912 by Chabad Lubavitch which opened a Torah study institution there,” Fleisher said.
“The property was taken by the Turks in 1914 and was not returned to Jewish hands in the British and Jordanian period. Finally, after Israel’s return to Hebron in the 1967 Six Day War, and after the murder of 6 students in Hebron in 1980, the property was returned to Jewish hands.
“The successful Yeshivat Shavei Hebron was built on part of the lot. Now, finally, the Israeli government has recognized the Jewish rights in the rest of the property – and we thank them. Soon, Hebron will have space for 30 new families to live and thrive in the City of Abraham,” Fleisher said.
The property, however, was leased first by the Jordanian government and then by the Hebron municipality from 1948 and into the 1980s, so that it could be used as a bus station. It was seized by the IDF for military use and the bus station was relocated.
Initially Israel held that the land could not be used for residential purposes, because the Palestinians had a protected lease for the site.
A new legal opinion, however, was issued during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s tenure that allowed for its use, thereby paving the way for the project's approval.
According to Peace Now, the construction of the modern six-story apartment building is a violation of the existing zoning law, which limits construction to two floors.
“According to the planning laws it is clear that the proposed project is contrary to the provisions of the existing plan and in a normal situation a detailed plan should have been prepared that would approve such anomalies,” Peace Now said.
But the group overall does not believe that Jews should have a presence in the largely Palestinian city.
“The settlement in Hebron is the ugly face of Israeli control of the West Bank. The moral and political price of having a settlement in Hebron is unbearable. To protect a handful of settlers in the city, the IDF is taking extreme measures against the Palestinian population including closing shops and businesses, closing streets to vehicular traffic and even banning Palestinians from walking down the street,” Peace Now said.


Tags Hebron West Bank construction
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus pandemic is a marathon, not a race By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Barry Davis Local disciples honor Carlebach on his 26th yahrzeit By BARRY DAVIS
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Walter Bingham Shannon Nuezen: From missionary to observant Jew By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
2 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
3 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
4 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
5 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by