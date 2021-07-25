Israel to kick-off study to decide who needs third COVID vaccine and when

According to Sheba’s Prof. Gili Regev-Yochay, this will be a combination serology-PCR study of individuals and their adult family members who were fully vaccinated but contracted coronavirus.

“Within 24 hours of a vaccinated person being detected, we will contact them and their family members, and if they agree to participate in the study, then we can send a team to their house to take blood work from them and their family contacts that are over 18 and who are vaccinated. We will screen them with the blood test and a PCR test to see if any of them have been infected,” Regev-Yochay explained.

The goal is to recruit some 1,000 families and then have the data to understand the correlation of the antibody response and the cellular response to breakthrough infections, the professor explained.

“This will give us some answers as to when and to whom we should give a third vaccine dose,” Regev-Yochay added.

The Health Ministry started giving third doses to a specific list of immunocompromised patients earlier this month. A Health Ministry study that was published last week showed that in people who were vaccinated more than six months ago, the vaccine’s efficacy against the Delta variant was less than 20% - though most of those people were over the age of 60 and therefore it was unclear if their age or the time which they received the vaccine contributed to the reduction in vaccine efficiency.

At the 10-day and 20-day mark and up through 30 days, the team will follow up with the families to see if anyone was eventually infected.

Twenty families have already agreed and will begin testing Tuesday morning.

Regev-Yochay said the researchers hopes to complete the study within a month, depending on collaboration by the public.