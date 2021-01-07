The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel to lock down as millions more vaccines arrive

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 7, 2021 21:02
Israelis are seen walking in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market amid the coronavirus pandemic, on January 6, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis are seen walking in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market amid the coronavirus pandemic, on January 6, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel will receive enough vaccines to vaccinate the entire country over the age of 16 by the end of March, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a public announcement Thursday evening.
The news came just hours before the country was to enter its third lockdown and against the backdrop of an announcement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz that teachers would receive priority vaccination.
The Pfizer vaccines, as well as an additional shipment of at least another 100,000 Moderna vaccines, according to N12 would allow Israel to continue with its vaccination campaign.
The country had planned to focus on administering second doses of the vaccine to those already inoculated while putting new vaccinations on hold for at least a week. This was because Israel’s Health Ministry worried that the country would run out of vaccines to provide the second dose, which is needed to ensure maximum immunity.
The prime minister had been in constant dialogue with the companies in an effort to move up deliveries.
The Health Ministry reported Thursday morning that 1,590,000 Israelis had received their first doses - around 17% of the population.
Later in the day, an announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office that the health system intended to inoculate educators, starting with those who work in the special education system, during the lockdown to help ensure that teachers could return to school safer when it is lifted.
The Teachers’ Union has threatened to strike if teachers are not inoculated.
“I thank the prime minister and the defense minister for accepting my recommendation to prioritize education and other school staff,” said Education Minister Yoav Gallant.
“‘Finally, after more than half a year of working without a smile on our faces, we are now able to smile’ - I hear that from doctors and nurses,” said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein this week in an interview with Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz.
He said that the country is committed to following the instructions of Pfizer and Modern: two shots, 21 or 28 days apart, respectively. The health minister added that by the end of April all those who want to be vaccinated should be protected.
“The Health Ministry will have enough vaccines to give them to anyone who wants,” Edelstein said.
But he also noted that, “we are right now moving in parallel on two different grooves.
“If you can imagine two racing cars, one is the car driven by the vaccine and the other one by the disease,” he explained. “We want to make sure that the vaccine car is the first to make it to the finish line, and unfortunately we have a very tough race ahead, because of the new mutations, variants ... we definitely have a huge increase in the number of those infected by the disease in the last several days.”
As such, Israel entered lockdown at midnight, on a day that the Health Ministry reported 7,855 new cases of the virus on Wednesday and another 4,548 on Thursday between midnight and press time. Some 872 people were in serious condition, including 219 intubated. The death toll stood at 3,549.
However, there has been a slight decline in the number of positive cases in the last three days, as well as a decline in the percentage of people who tested positive - from 7.6% on Monday to 6.8% on Tuesday and 6.2% on Wednesday.
A report by Israeli media indicated that the Health Ministry was concerned that passengers who returned to Israel from South Africa and tested positive for coronavirus could carry the South African coronavirus mutation.
The report was denied by the ministry in a conversation with the Post. However, a senior medical official who advises the government on the coronavirus said that he believes the ministry is investigating these cases.
“We are going into lockdown because the corona wards and the hospital ICUs are close to overload,” said President Reuven Rivlin in a special message to the public. “We are going into lockdown to protect our children. We, all of us and without exceptions, must follow its rules.
“We are going into lockdown so as not to kill each other,” he said.
Rivlin called on all public leaders to “do your duty and stop the threat of anarchy. The lockdown, with all its restrictions as decided by the government, applies to us all. Whatever your position, this lockdown is the decision of the government, Israel’s elected government, on the recommendation of the professional medical advisors responsible for our health, the health of the people as a whole without any deviation or political views.”
The Israel Police have said that they will employ some 5,000 additional officers across the country and roll out roadblocks on intercity roads to help enforce government directives.
But the question still remains if law enforcement will manage to maintain order within the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) and Arab sectors, where restrictions have consistently been broken and unenforced. There is also worry that police will not be able to properly enforce some areas in the periphery where there are fewer officers.
“There will be better days,” Rivlin continued. “We have gone through bad times in the past and overcome them. The effect of the vaccine is close at hand, and we will return to normality. Until then, we must be patient and disciplined, and do everything we can to minimize infection.”
Greer Fay Cashman contributed to this report.


