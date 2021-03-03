Israel to open COVID-19 vaccine centers for Palestinian workers Sunday

Israel plans to open COVID-19 vaccination centers for some 120,000 Palestinian workers Sunday, but a pilot program will be held already on Thursday.

The initial phase of what is expected to be a two-week process for the first dose vaccine will involve the establishment of 12 inoculation centers, according to the Office of the Coordinator of Government Activities (COGAT) in the Territories.

Israel’s vaccination program is one of the most advanced in the world, with over half its population receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Palestinian Authority’s vaccination program is still in its infancy, with only 10,000 vaccines made available in the West Bank and 22,000 in Gaza.

Israel’s initiative on behalf of the Palestinian workers marks the largest such vaccination drive to date for the Palestinians.

On Sunday eight vaccination centers will be held at the crossings between the West Bank and sovereign Israel: Gilboa, Rahel, Meitar, Lamed Heh, Sha’ar Ephraim, Eyal, Hashmonaim, Tarkumiya.

Four other vaccination centers will be set up in the industrial zones and settlements of Ariel, Barkan, Ma’aleh Adumim and Efrat.

Appointments will be made by the employers for Palestinians with valid work permits.

Israeli medical teams will administer the Moderna vaccine to the Palestinians. The centers will also be staffed by the Civil Administration and the Land Crossings Authority.

The Health and Defense ministries, COGAT and the IDF Central Command are also involved in the operation.