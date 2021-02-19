The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel to vaccinate 100,000 Palestinian workers, PA claims

Israel began transferring coronavirus vaccines to the PA on February 1, with the first shipment of 2,000 vaccines intended for medical teams.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 19, 2021 22:56
An Israeli security guard walks as Palestinian workers wait to cross into Barkan industrial zone that is adjacent to the settlement of Barkan, in the West Bank October 9, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
An Israeli security guard walks as Palestinian workers wait to cross into Barkan industrial zone that is adjacent to the settlement of Barkan, in the West Bank October 9, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
The Palestinian Authority said Friday that it has reached an agreement with Israel to provide coronavirus vaccines to 100,000 Palestinian workers working in Israel, Israeli media reported. 
The Israeli government agreed to provide the PA with 100,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to a report by ANSAmed, in order to avoid confusion between Israelis who have been immunized with the Pfizer vaccine and those expected to receive the Moderna vaccine. 
Israel began transferring coronavirus vaccines to the PA on February 1, with the first shipment of 2,000 vaccines intended for medical teams. 
Despite the claims that Israel has denied coronavirus aid to the Palestinians, Israel has provided and facilitated the delivery of international contributions of medical supplies since the beginning of the pandemic, including testing supplies and ventilators. 
Amid the first wave of the virus, then-UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov praised the “excellent cooperation” between Israel and the PA on fighting coronavirus on numerous occasions. 


