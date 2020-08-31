The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel-UAE deal turns Israel into a public regional actor - analysis

Both Netanyahu and Trump need a quick diplomatic win that can be secured in less than three months.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 31, 2020 21:13
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: REUTERS)
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Cynics have dismissed the landing of the El Al plane on the Abu Dhabi tarmac as an electoral stunt by two desperate politicians, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In a diplomatic sleight of hand, they have argued, these two men who failed at peace making with the Palestinians have sought a quick and easy win by shining a flashlight on a country with tacit ties to Israel and simply made them public.
Netanyahu’s slogan to describe the Israel-United Arab Emirates deal as “peace for peace” is on the surface of it illogical, cynics have argued, given that clear trades have been made here.
A better description could be peace for F-35 jets, since it’s clear that the UAE hope a peace deal with Israel would seal an agreement for the sophisticated stealth fighters. It could alternatively be peace for land, since Israel agreed to suspend annexation of the West Bank settlements, in exchange for the deal.
It’s true that both Netanyahu and Trump need a quick diplomatic win that can be secured in less than three months.
The deal has not even been drawn up and already Trump has added the Israel-UAE deal into his campaign speeches when citing his diplomatic accomplishments.
Netanyahu has argued that the deal was not born out of recent turbulent issues, but rather part of a long-term strategy he designed years ago, about the peace from strength.
But even if Netanyahu was wrong, and Israeli and American cynics were correct, that would still not erase the significance of the events that unfolded on Monday, when a high-level joint Israeli-American delegation flew on the first ever El Al flight to the UAE, with an aerial route that took it over Saudi Arabia. On board were National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, US Special Advisor Jared Kushner and US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien.
It was a story told in photos that emerged of Kushner, Ben-Shabbat and UAE Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash, not because of who was there, but because of who was absent.
Kushner was correct when he said on Sunday in Jerusalem on Sunday that Trump was writing a new script for the Middle East.
Since the Oslo Accords and the Israel-Jordan deal, a well-worn pageant has played out around peace making, in which serious peace meetings show shots of Israeli, Palestinian, Jordanian and Egyptian officials. If the conversation was peace, then these were the stakeholders.
These past visuals were made more dramatic by the blood that had been shed between them. As a result, one could speak biblically of the swords that had been turned to plowshares in a new era.
ON MONDAY, Israel and the US, stood together on a new stage, literally. It was not just that about a series of first technically, first plane, first Israeli prime ministerial visit.
It was also the first significant peace gathering on Middle East in the last two decades without the familiar Egyptian-Jordanian-Palestinian trio; a visual sign that Israeli Middle Eastern diplomacy was not hinged on its burying the hatchet with its former foes.
Israel tried this once before with Mauritania, a member of the Arab League, with whom it signed a peace deal in 1999, only to have that agreement fall apart in 2009, in the aftermath of the first Gaza war.
But that deal was signed under the shadow of the Oslo Accords and prior to the adoption of the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which bound all 22 Arab League nations from making peace with Israel until only after resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The UAE-Israel deal comes after that 2002 agreement, and thus, represents the first tantalizing possibility of the recension of that deal by its signatories.
With the Israel-UAE deal, the Jewish state hopes that it has graduated from both the Israeli-Arab conflict and the Israeli-Palestinian state.
Just as the Palestinians appeared to have been riding the crest of an international wave to delegitimize Israel on the international stage, both at the United Nations and the International Criminal Court, Israel took a step that gave it added regional legitimacy.
Israel showed that it was a regional country capable of making deals with its more far-flung neighbors. Its most immediate neighbor, the Palestinians, must shun it, its neighbors Jordan and Egypt might extend a cold hand, but the region itself is wider and greater and might just be ready to welcome the Jewish state.
There is nothing more normal, more legitimizing than this.
Maybe Monday’s pageantry unfolded for electoral reasons. Maybe it is part of a longstanding Netanyahu doctrine that finally bore fruit.
But now that Israel is here, it doesn’t matter how or why it arrived, only whether or not the Israeli-UAE deal is truly part of new Israeli era in the Middle East, where it is not an island unto itself, with its sights set on Europe, but a regional player who sits on a regional stage.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu UAE Donald Trump Jared Kushner UAE Israel Israel-UAE peace agreement UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's smart to take COVID precautions as children head back to school By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Can the many schisms in Israeli society ever be reconciled? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amir Peretz Amir Peretz to 'Post': Israel, UAE can enjoy the fruits of the peace deal By AMIR PERETZ
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Is the UAE-Israel deal a manifestation of Abraham's legacy? By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one The Trump plan might actually be pro-Palestinian By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
3 New bill aims to change law regarding who can make aliyah
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Iran, Hamas and Islamic Jihad call for 'uprising' after UAE-Israel deal
Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, walks during an anti-Israel military show by Hamas militants in the southern Gaza Strip

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by