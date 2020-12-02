The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel, Ukraine free trade agreement to go into effect New Year's Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted positives of the agreement, a culmination of seven years of negotiations, through his Twiter account.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
DECEMBER 2, 2020 20:51
Israel's Netanyahu meets Ukrainian President Zelensky in Jerusalem (photo credit: ODED BALILTY/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Israel's Netanyahu meets Ukrainian President Zelensky in Jerusalem
(photo credit: ODED BALILTY/POOL VIA REUTERS)
A free trade agreement between Israel and Ukraine is set to go into effect when the clocks strike midnight on the New Year's Eve, eliminating import taxes on food products coming in from the Eastern European country.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted positives of the agreement, a culmination of seven years of negotiations, and congratulated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on its success on Twitter last week.
"This is a new level of relations between [Israel and Ukraine] and the 'green light' to the growth of exports, closer cooperation in the fields of high-tech, engineering and investment," he wrote.

The FTA will not only eliminate taxes of choice Ukrainian exports, it is also expected to lower food costs in Israel, reduce tariffs on Israeli exports to the Ukraine, lower the cost of living and bolster economic and tech cooperation between the two countries.
"This agreement will help lower the cost of living in both countries, and will serve to promote Ukrainian industry," added Israel's Ambassador to Ukraine Joel Lion, in response to Zelensky’s statement.
Israel will reduce its current customs taxes on agricultural products coming from Ukraine, such as wheat, fish, processed foods, as well as raw materials such as iron, steel and oils..
In exchange, items that were subjected to customs tax in Ukraine before the FTA will now be prime for purchase, opening up the market for Israel to low cost medical equipment, plastics, rubbers, chemicals, machinery and of course fruits, vegetable and other food products coming from Ukraine, among other examples.
Israeli exporters are also expected to take benefit from the FTA, as products such as plastic irrigation pipes, avocados and peppers will be duty free within Ukraine. Duties on wines were previously eliminated prior to the signing of the current FTA, and will maintain its status through the transition.
"The main purpose of the agreement is to strengthen economic cooperation between Ukraine and Israel through the expansion of mutual trade,” said Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva.
"As a result, more quality Ukrainian products will arrive in Israel next year, including sweets, nuts, juices, baked goods, poultry, dairy products, vegetable oils, eggs, honey and more," he added. "In a few years, the elimination of customs will lead to an increased supply of flour, ketchup, tomato paste, seeds, tobacco and duck meat to Israel. Israeli consumers can expect lower prices on all of these products."
Exports from Israel to Ukraine total $130 million annually, and a total trade volume in the ballpark of $940 million. It is expected to double to around $2 billion when the FTA goes into effect.
Ukraine is the top exporter of sunflower and cotton seeds for the production of oils, and its the fourth largest exporter of wheat, corn, barley and industrial semi-processed iron and steel.


Tags Israel ukraine trade
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel still has news to smile about in dark times By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Obama’s memoir: The anatomy of Iran-appeasers and bash-Israel-firsters By GIL TROY
Asaf Malchi The haredi fears behind the opening of yeshivot amid COVID-19 – opinion By ASAF MALCHI
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Given America's history in the Middle East, should Biden stay the course? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
4 New coronavirus symptoms have been discovered - study
A health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient in a temporary testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Zenith Arena in Lille, France, October 26, 2020
5 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by