Israel under High Holy Day coronavirus lockdown in pictures

Israel went into its second coronavirus lockdown during the High Holy Days. Beaches are empty, traffic during the week has been backed up at police checkpoints and as tighter restrictions went into effect on Friday afternoon, streets emptied. Israelis are used to seeing roads empty on the day of Yom Kippur, but the lockdown came days before the day of atonement.The streets of Tel Aviv are seen empty, as tighter restrictions go into effect during Israel's second coronavirus lockdown:
A normally packed beach in Tel Aviv is completely empty:
Police check the ID of a driver at a checkpoint put in place during the lockdown:
Traffic is backed up at a police checkpoint put in place during the lockdown earlier this week:
A synagogue is set up for Yom Kippur services outside:
The Ayalon Highway, next to the HaHagana train station in Tel Aviv: Police set up a checkpoint for drivers: Police patrol as young people sit outside wearing masks:
Empty Tel Aviv streets:
