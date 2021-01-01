The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel, US vote against UN funds for 'antisemitic' Durban Conference

"Today this body is poised to adopt a budget that reflects such an accommodation that extends a shameful legacy of hate, antisemitism, and anti-Israel bias."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JANUARY 1, 2021 00:13
Demonstrators protest outside the opening session of the World Conference Against Racism (WCAR), also known as the Durban Conference (photo credit: MIKE HUTCHINGS / REUTERS)
Demonstrators protest outside the opening session of the World Conference Against Racism (WCAR), also known as the Durban Conference
(photo credit: MIKE HUTCHINGS / REUTERS)
Both Israel and the United States voted Thursday against the United Nations budget to protest the allocation of funds to the World Conference against Racism, historically known for its tolerance of virulent antisemitism.
When the conference was first held in Durban, South Africa in 2000, participants sold copies of the antisemitic trope, Protocols of the Elders of Zion. At the time, both the US and Israel withdrew their delegations from the event, dubbed the Durban Conference.
“Twenty years ago, the Durban conference convened with the worthy goal of combating racism. But, like many UN initiatives, it was promptly high-jacked by organization and member states, that are interested in attacking Israel and delegitimizing its right to exist. They are not interested in human rights,” Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan told the assembly.
The budget often passes by consensus, but this year the US asked for a roll vote.
"Today this body is poised to adopt a budget that reflects such an accommodation that extends a shameful legacy of hate, antisemitism, and anti-Israel bias. The United States rejects this effort and called for this vote to make clear that we stand by our principles, stand up for what is right, and never accept consensus for consensus’ sake," US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft said.
She also took issue with the UN's failure to recognize the Trump administration request to reimpose sanctions on Iran, as laid out under the terms of the 2015 Iran deal.
"The US is deeply disappointed in the UN’s failure to implement the snapback of previously-lifted sanctions on Iran, as outlined in Security Council Resolution 2231," Craft said.
"The United States made clear, both in statements and in a letter to the President of the Security Council, that these sanctions are now re-imposed.
"The Trump Administration could not be clearer on this matter," she added.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran is an enemy of peace and security, not only in the world but to its own citizens and will employ the UN’s inaction to extend its violent influence, fuel additional discord, and inflict even more terror on vulnerable communities across the region. Decisions taken in this budget, by this body, have real-world consequences," Craft said.


