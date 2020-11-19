The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel victory in UN as ‘sustainable entrepreneurship’ resolution adopted

The resolution supports the UN's Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development and focuses on what should be done to recover from the COVID-19 aftermath worldwide.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
NOVEMBER 19, 2020 09:36
Adoption of the Israeli-led resolution “Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development” by the UN Second Committee (photo credit: ISRAEL AT THE UN)
Adoption of the Israeli-led resolution “Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development” by the UN Second Committee
(photo credit: ISRAEL AT THE UN)
In an important achievement for Israel, the United Nations Second Committee passed on Wednesday Israel's resolution “Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development” by an overwhelming majority of 144 member states - 26 opposed it, among which Iran and Syria. 
“Today's resolution is a great victory for Israel and for all countries that care about the future,” Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said in the committee. 
The resolution is supporting the UN's Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development and is focusing on what should be done to recover from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, such as helping and supporting those most affected by the pandemic, "so that every country can enjoy the benefits of innovation and build a sustainable and inclusive economy," continued Erdan.
The resolution calls for helping entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises, with more than 1.5 billion workers heavily affected by the pandemic, and youth unemployment reaching up to 67.6 million in the world.
The text also encourages environmentally and socially sustainable solutions to actual challenges, invests in education and skills development and encourages innovating thinking.
"Despite attempts to sabotage it," added Erdan, "it was adopted with an overwhelming majority,” referring to the decision of some Arab countries, whose entrepreneurs are among the most severely affected by pandemic, to vote against the resolution because of political biases.
“Unfortunately, there are some in this body, who despite recognizing the value of innovation, decided to vote against it,” Erdan said. “Their 'no' vote was driven not by reason or logic but by antisemitism and intolerance. 
"These member states should be ashamed. Instead of advancing a more sustainable future, they cling to racism and bigotry. We should all feel outraged,” Erdan added.


Tags United Nations gilad erdan Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Keep peace momentum alive By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Saying goodbye to Donald Trump and his legacy of highs and lows By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?
5 Israel to legalize, regulate recreational cannabis market within 9 months
An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by