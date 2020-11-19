Israel victory in UN as ‘sustainable entrepreneurship’ resolution adopted

In an important achievement for Israel, the United Nations Second Committee passed on Wednesday Israel's resolution “Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development” by an overwhelming majority of 144 member states - 26 opposed it, among which Iran and Syria.

“Today's resolution is a great victory for Israel and for all countries that care about the future,” Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said in the committee.

The resolution is supporting the UN's Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development and is focusing on what should be done to recover from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, such as helping and supporting those most affected by the pandemic, "so that every country can enjoy the benefits of innovation and build a sustainable and inclusive economy," continued Erdan.

The resolution calls for helping entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises, with more than 1.5 billion workers heavily affected by the pandemic, and youth unemployment reaching up to 67.6 million in the world.

The text also encourages environmentally and socially sustainable solutions to actual challenges, invests in education and skills development and encourages innovating thinking.

"Despite attempts to sabotage it," added Erdan, "it was adopted with an overwhelming majority,” referring to the decision of some Arab countries, whose entrepreneurs are among the most severely affected by pandemic, to vote against the resolution because of political biases.

“Unfortunately, there are some in this body, who despite recognizing the value of innovation, decided to vote against it,” Erdan said. “Their 'no' vote was driven not by reason or logic but by antisemitism and intolerance.

