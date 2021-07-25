Israel wins 6 medals at International Math Olympiad, ranked 7th in world

Israeli high school students won six medals at this year's International Math Olympiad (IMO). The country is currently ranked 7th in the world.



Yahel Manor from the Leo Baeck School in Haifa, Yair Shoham from the Ben Gurion High School in Ness Ziona (both 28 pts.) and Almog Wald from Ahad Ha'am High School in Petah Tikva (27 pts.) all won gold. Omri Zemer from Ironi Alef High School in Modi'in (22 pts.) and Shahar Friedman from De Shalit High School in Rehovot (19 pts.) won silver and Dror Fried From Ironi Dalet High School in Tel Aviv won bronze, with 15 points.

The competition includes six questions, taken from four categories: algebra, geometry, combinatorics and number theory.

The competition lasts for two days. Each day, the participants receive three questions, and are given four and a half hours to answer them. Each question is worth 7 points, and the maximum score is 42.

The Math Olympiad has been held since 1959, and Israel joined for the first time in 1979 . This month's Olympiad was the 62nd, and was held in St. Petersburg, Russia. According to the team's website, its goal is to "broaden the knowledge of math amongst high-school students; advance the field of math and the motivation to excel in the field; develop problem-solving capabilities; and deepen mathematical thinking and understanding."