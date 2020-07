Actor Moshe Ivgy was sentenced to six months of community service and three months probation at the Haifa Magistrate Court after being convicted on two counts of sexual misconduct against two actresses with whom he was working, causing massive uproar in the Israeli entertainment sector and among women's organizations, many of which called for a harsher sentence.The actor was additionally sentenced to giving the victim NIS 10,000 as "compensation," what many considered to be a slap in the face to the prosecution, which demanded a 15-month jail sentence."Despite the acts, and despite the fact that Moshe Ivgy did not take serious responsibility for his actions, the sentence is very lenient," Women's Lobby CEO Michal Gera Margaliot, said after the sentence was announced. "It seems that even today he thinks he is innocent and being persecuted for no injustice at his hands, while reality shows that these are systematic acts of exploitation of power.""Ivgy's pathetic punishment is simply disgraceful and demonstrates how time and time again, the judicial system does not manage to deal with serial offenders," said Director of the Association of Victims of Sexual Assault Centers, Orit Solitsiano, Israel Hayom reports. "20 women have testified over the past four years in the media that Ivgy sexually assaulted them, and even today more women are coming forth, but he is being punished for assaulting one woman alone. This price tag is less than symbolic; it's just shameful.""We will have to consider after reading the sentence if we will appeal it," Ivgy's lawyer, Michael Carmel, said at the end of the trial, according to Israel Hayom. "I am glad that the judge found it appropriate to impose a relatively balanced sentence."Creator and screenwriter Reshef Levy called on the members of the industry not to work with Ivgy until he apologizes for the sexual assaults he performed and until he gets treated in order to learn to control himself. He explained in a Facebook post that Israeli Police asked that he convince other women who have worked with him to come forth if they have been sexually assaulted by him.Women At Work CEO Hagit Peer said that "anyone who behaves in this way towards women should feel great shame and should understand that there are prices for this behavior, and not only on the criminal level.""It is a very sad day for the world of the theater and for the world in general, when a big and respected actor is found guilty for crimes that I, of course, condemn and oppose," said Nitza Ben Tzvi, director of the Haifa Theater, where Ivgy worked up until his indictment . She then defended the theater, emphasizing that his behavior there had nothing to do with the place as a whole and that "every slightest suspicion of sexual harrassment is faced with immediate treatment."Ivgy will carry out his sentence of community service at the Zichron Ya'akov police station, beginning mid-October. Carmel said, according to Ynet, that Ivgy intends to go back to work afterwards.