Israeli and Slovak Defense ministries sign export agreement

The ministry said it will deliver 17 radar systems produced by IAI to Slovakia worth about €148 million.

By UDI SHAHAM  
MARCH 25, 2021 13:19
Israeli and Slovak Defense Ministries sign defense export agreement (photo credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)
Israeli and Slovak Defense Ministries sign defense export agreement
(photo credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)
The Defense Ministry said on Thursday that it signed a first-of-its-kind agreement with the Slovakian Defense Ministry, for the procurement of 17 radars produced by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).
The ministry said in a statement that the agreement includes the transfer of technology and knowledge from Israel to Slovakia, as well as industrial cooperation. The radar components will be manufactured in collaboration with defense industries in Slovakia, under the professional guidance of IAI and the Defense Ministry.
The flagship MMR radar, manufactured by IAI subsidiary ELTA systems, will provide the Slovak defense establishment with a complete aerial situational assessment, the statement said.
The radar detects airborne threats, classifies them, calculates their threat level and provides essential data that enables systems to neutralize multiple threats simultaneously. In addition, these radar systems will be interoperable with NATO defense mechanisms.
Following the signing, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said: “Today we have reached a significant milestone in the growing cooperation between Israeli and Slovak defense industries. The new agreement first and foremost provides Slovakia with high-quality, advanced systems to maintain their national security, while also strengthening defense industries and creating many new jobs in Israel and Slovakia.
“I would like to thank my friend, the Slovak Minister of Defense, Jaroslav Nad’, for promoting this agreement, and for expressing confidence in the ‘Blue and White’ [Israeli] industry.”
Naď said that, “First and foremost, I would like to express my appreciation to Israeli representatives for taking a truly pragmatic approach to the negotiations on the procurement of the new 3D radar systems for our Slovak Air Force. These expert discussions have always been of very high quality, resulting in the final agreement with satisfaction on both sides.
“At the same time, I highly value the positive impact of this cooperation on the bilateral ties between our countries in the field of defense and security, and I do believe we now have a solid basis for our next cooperation.”
Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, director of the ministry’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), said that "Defense relations between Israel and Slovakia have risen to another level today and the signing of this radar agreement will contribute greatly to both of our countries.
“We thank the Slovak Government for its confidence in the Ministry of Defense and our excellent defense industries, and look forward to further cooperation in both the defense and civilian arenas.”
IAI VP and ELTA CEO Yoav Tourgeman said: "The signing today with Slovakia signifies significant cooperation between our two countries. IAI will provide Slovakia with radar systems and advanced air defense technology, about 150 of which have been sold to various nations.
“In addition, we will cooperate with Slovakian industries to develop and integrate into the local Slovakian economy, through joint-development of the radars,” he said. “IAI is proud to provide Slovakia with this advanced technology and be an important part of Europe's air defense solutions, including supporting and integrating into NATO activities."


