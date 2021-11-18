The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli businessman Moshe Hogeg arrested for crypto fraud, sexual offenses

After an extensive undercover investigation by Israel Police's national crime unit, seven Israelis, including Hogeg and a member of his family, were arrested at the Beitar Jerusalem office.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 18, 2021 18:05

Updated: NOVEMBER 18, 2021 18:07
Mobli founder and CEO Moshe Hogeg (photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)
Mobli founder and CEO Moshe Hogeg
(photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)
Moshe Hogeg, owner of Israeli soccer club Beitar Jerusalem, was arrested on Thursday morning for committing fraud using cryptocurrencies and sexual offenses.
The crypto fraud suspected to have been committed by the 40-year-old businessman is estimated to be worth up to hundreds of millions of shekels.
According to Israeli media, Hogeg and six other businessmen committed fraud by tricking entrepreneurs into investing in cryptocurrency ventures that had been opened by Hogeg.
The suspects reportedly presented false information and profits to clients in order to attract potential investors.
Following his arrest, the Beitar Jerusalem owner was forced to cancel his conference on cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and Facebook's Metaverse scheduled for Thursday.
"Had to postpone today's conference, I apologize," Hogeg wrote on Facebook. "It's for the best."
THE ISRAEL POLICE conducts its high-level investigations through Lahav 433, the country’s ‘FBI,’ headquartered in this building in Lod. (credit: WIKIPEDIA)THE ISRAEL POLICE conducts its high-level investigations through Lahav 433, the country’s ‘FBI,’ headquartered in this building in Lod. (credit: WIKIPEDIA)
After an extensive undercover investigation by Israel Police's national crime unit, Lahav 433, seven Israelis, including Hogeg and a member of his family, were arrested at the Beitar Jerusalem offices in Jerusalem.
Hogeg's attorneys Amit Hadad and Moshe Mazor released a statement on his behalf following his arrest, stating Hogeg "denies all suspicions against him and is fully cooperating with investigators."
In 2018, Jewish-American businessman and philanthropist Shlomo Rechnitz filed a $5 million lawsuit against Hogeg over alleged fraud in the sale of shares of Mobli, a  photo and video-sharing company founded by Hogeg and his brother, Oded.
A year later, Japanese investor Zhewen Hu filed a NIS 17 million lawsuit against Hogeg and his crypto company Stox, claiming Hogeg took NIS 34 million out of the company into his personal pocket.


Tags Israel Israel Police fraud crime cryptocurrency cryptocurrency news
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis should be taught Arabic in schools - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Expo 2020 is a stunning example of tolerance - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Only God can save the US Jewry - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Antisemitism in the US is a major issue - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by