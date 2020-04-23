The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli car insurers not rushing to assist stay-at-home owners

The first companies to provide a financial boost to their stationary consumers were Allstate, returning 15% of customers' monthly premiums in April and May.

By EYTAN HALON  
APRIL 23, 2020 16:55
A main road in Jerusalem is seen deserted in the morning of Passover amid coronavirus ( COVID-19) government restrictions April 9, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
A main road in Jerusalem is seen deserted in the morning of Passover amid coronavirus ( COVID-19) government restrictions April 9, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Ordered to stay home unless necessary, most Israelis have not ventured out beyond 100 meters for weeks. Their vehicle’s mileage has not budged much either, except for rare sorties to the nearby supermarket.
In the United States, nine of the largest car-insurance companies have announced significant rebates on insurance premiums, representing welcome news for many families facing unprecedented financial struggles.
The first companies to provide a financial boost to their stationary consumers were Allstate, returning 15% of customers’ monthly premiums in April and May, worth $600 million, and American Family, which provided a one-time $50 payment for each customer, valued at $200m. in total.
A similar initiative has been launched by Britain’s largest car insurer, Admiral, which granted a £25 ($31) refund to all customers, representing 4.4 million vehicles and a refund totaling £110 ($136).
Twenty-five MPs wrote a letter to British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to demand a reduction in insurance premiums, The Daily Telegraph reported, citing a 50% drop in claims and an expected profit of £1 billion ($1.23b.) for car insurers from customers not currently using their vehicles.
Despite Israeli citizens being subject to some of the world’s most stringent lockdown measures, and the risk of accidents dropping sharply as most vehicles remain off the road, local insurance companies have not offered similar gestures for owners of the country’s 2.9 million insured vehicles.
So how are some of Israel’s largest insurers responding to the crisis?
AIG, for example, has informed existing customers that they can freeze their comprehensive insurance and receive a 50% discount on their premium for the length of time that their vehicle is stationary. Rather than a minimum period of 30 days, customers can freeze their insurance for 14 days. For new customers, the company is offering a 15% discount on insurance, with an option to delay payments for two months.
Ramat Gan-headquartered Harel Insurance similarly enables insurance-premium refunds going forward, although a representative refused to comment on the possibility of rebates. Instead, for individuals traveling modest distances during the current period, the company emphasizes its Harel Switch policy, which charges insurance according to mileage covered.
At Migdal Insurance, customers can opt to take out comprehensive insurance without coverage for theft and total loss. For customers not using their car for at least 30 days, a 50% discount on their premium is available.
It seems that the most generous option offered by all companies to vehicle owners stuck at home for the long term is found in a customer-protection mechanism developed by the Finance Ministry’s Capital Market, Insurance and Saving Authority.
According to the authority, customers have the right to reduce their comprehensive insurance to just third-party insurance and compulsory insurance in three cases: where the insured travels abroad for a long period; if the policy owner is not permitted to drive due to poor health; and if the car will not be used for at least 30 days.
Should any of these criteria be applicable, insurers must accept a customer’s request to freeze their comprehensive insurance, the authority says.


Tags insurance Coronavirus car
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Can the coronavirus help repair ties between Israel's Jews and Arabs? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Coronavirus and the haredim - opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Susan Hattis Rolef It is now up to Netanyahu whether a unity government will be formed By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin The 'national emergency' behind coalition isn't coronavirus - opinion By GERSHON BASKIN
Efraim Chalamish How has Jewish Life changed in 2020? – opinion By EFRAIM CHALAMISH

Most Read

1 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
3 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
4 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
5 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by