The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Israeli co. to supply file storage for US Department of Veterans Affairs

Ctera has won a strategic contract to replace the storage infrastructure at the largest health care organization in the United States

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 2, 2021 09:28
Liran Eshel (photo credit: Aharon Brand)
Liran Eshel
(photo credit: Aharon Brand)
Israeli company Ctera has announced that it has won a tender to supply file storage systems for the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, a federal authority that provides health and welfare services for U.S. veterans that employs over 400,000 workers. As part of the tender, which is the flagship project of the federal organization, Peraton, a U.S. company, will provide managed storage services for $497 million, based on Ctera’s file storage and transportation technologies. In addition, the company has announced significant progress in penetrating the federal market over the past year.
Ctera recognized that one of the major challenges facing U.S. government organizations is the difficulty of securely moving large amounts of information to the cloud while safeguarding the organization’s interests in terms of security, functional continuity, availability, and information protection.
The Department of Veterans Affairs will use Ctera’s cloud mobility technologies to transmit sensitive files, including medical information and other files, totaling tens of petabytes to Amazon’s secure cloud. By consolidating the file storage systems from over 300 different sites and uploading all the information to a unified cloud, the Department intends to achieve improved levels of availability and security and allow a complete picture of all the existing information for the first time in the organization.
In 2019, Ctera obtained the highest security certificate from the U.S. Department of Defense (DISA APL). This achievement has led in the past year to the signing of significant agreements between Ctera and the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Air Force, the Navy, and other government agencies.
“Many government organizations today are interested in modernizing their data infrastructures. To this end, we have developed tools that offer efficient and reliable transmission of information to the cloud, with special compliance with the standards and special requirements of the federal market, especially in the field of security, “said Liran Eshel, founder and CEO of Ctera. “The federal market is not easy to crack, but it offers enormous opportunities for Israeli companies with the necessary patience.”


Tags startup amazon cloud technology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must work to rein in Iran's nuclear ambitions - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is lying about global attendance at Miss Universe - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Zalman Shoval

Israel's government lacks a 'grand strategy' - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Israeli military readying for 'Plan B' if Iran nuclear talks fail

IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by