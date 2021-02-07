Israeli companies invited to join World Expo exhibit in Dubai

Israel is preparing to present itself at the World Expo in Dubai that is scheduled to start October 1. The Foreign Ministry has issued a call for proposals from Israeli companies interested in participating in the Israeli pavilion's exhibits.The six-month World Expo event is expected to attract some 25 million visitors from around the world, and will include more than 200 booths. The Israeli pavilion will take up 1,500 square meters, operated by the Foreign Ministry. Companies interested in participating in the Israeli pavilion's exhibits are invited to view the tender here.The expo, which was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is still called Expo 2020, for marketing and branding purposes. Israel had already accepted an invitation to the event in 2019, before Israel and the UAE signed a normalization agreement as part of the Abraham Accords.The Expo in Dubai is a great opportunity for the State of Israel to present its economic, value, and tourism assets to audiences who generally cannot learn about and experience them firsthand, the ministry said. The themes of the exhibition - 'Connecting Minds' and 'Opportunity Mobility Sustainability- are areas in which Israel's expertise is recognized by countries and business communities around the world, including Arab countries, it added. More than 70% of the expo's visitors are expected to come from outside the UAE.
