The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli companies to manufacture anti-coronavirus construction materials

In line with the strategic deal, Tera Novel and Tambour intend to integrate the antibacterial additive, called "GERMS OVER," with an admixture of various construction materials sold by Tambour.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JULY 16, 2020 12:09
Cans of red, white and blue paint sit outside the 110-year-old house owned by Brent and Catherine Greer in Bradenton, Florida, June 6, 2014. The Greer's have painted a U.S. flag on the side of their house to protest city code enforcement fines. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Cans of red, white and blue paint sit outside the 110-year-old house owned by Brent and Catherine Greer in Bradenton, Florida, June 6, 2014. The Greer's have painted a U.S. flag on the side of their house to protest city code enforcement fines.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Tera Novel signed an exclusive strategic cooperation agreement with Tambour, one of Israel's leading paint and construction material manufacturers, to produce and market products containing Tera Novel's patented antibacterial additive that neutralizes viral compounds such as the coronavirus.
In line with the strategic deal, Tera Novel and Tambour intend to integrate the antibacterial additive, called "GERMS OVER," with an admixture of either paint products, preparation and filling materials (such as plaster, cement, bonding), gypsum products, adhesives or other construction materials already marketed and manufactured by Tambour.
Tera Novel and Tambour would then market the antibacterial products to hospitals, clinics and health centers, who would in turn use the paint as well as the other various products containing the additive to treat walls, rooms, etc. - effectively destroying "100% of the bacteria" that comes into contact with the treated surface, preventing the spread of infection within these institutions, according to the companies.
"We welcome the collaboration with the paint and construction materials giant, Tambour, which will allow us to make the unique technology accessible to any institution that needs to maintain disinfection at the highest levels, such as hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and more," said Karen Cohen Khazon, a chairwoman of Tera Novel. "The groundbreaking development... will change the perception of us all regarding the level of cleanliness and disinfection in hospitals in Israel and around the world. The global breakthrough will make the treatment rooms sterile and clean dozens of times over, and in particular will prevent the spread and infection of patients with bacteria and viruses that could complicate their condition."
Tera Novel and Tambour intend to register a global patent on the additive - currently developed, marketed and sold by the Israel Institute for Biological Research - and introduce its products onto the civilian market. They are currently in "advanced discussions" with the Health Ministry, as well as hospitals, nursing homes and medical centers around the country, in the hopes to get the green light to implement their products into these domestic health institutions.
“As a company that consistently leads values of innovation and progress, we at Tambour are proud of the fruitful collaboration with Tera Novel," said CEO of Tambour Micha Schreier. "We believe that especially at this time when the importance of medical services and maintaining hygiene and cleanliness are at the heart of the global and national fight against infections, that the unique technology embedded in the various Tambour products will make an important contribution to improving the quality of life for all of us."


Tags hospital construction Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To the Jerusalem protestors: Demonstrate, don't riot By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Lies my anti-annexationists allies told me By GIL TROY
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Mental health support is crucial for those recovering from ventilator care By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
3 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
4 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
5 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by