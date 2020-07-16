Israeli companies to manufacture anti-coronavirus construction materials

Tera Novel signed an exclusive strategic cooperation agreement with Tambour, one of Israel's leading paint and construction material manufacturers, to produce and market products containing Tera Novel's patented antibacterial additive that neutralizes viral compounds such as the coronavirus.In line with the strategic deal, Tera Novel and Tambour intend to integrate the antibacterial additive, called "GERMS OVER," with an admixture of either paint products, preparation and filling materials (such as plaster, cement, bonding), gypsum products, adhesives or other construction materials already marketed and manufactured by Tambour. Tera Novel and Tambour would then market the antibacterial products to hospitals, clinics and health centers, who would in turn use the paint as well as the other various products containing the additive to treat walls, rooms, etc. - effectively destroying "100% of the bacteria" that comes into contact with the treated surface, preventing the spread of infection within these institutions, according to the companies."We welcome the collaboration with the paint and construction materials giant, Tambour, which will allow us to make the unique technology accessible to any institution that needs to maintain disinfection at the highest levels, such as hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and more," said Karen Cohen Khazon, a chairwoman of Tera Novel. "The groundbreaking development... will change the perception of us all regarding the level of cleanliness and disinfection in hospitals in Israel and around the world. The global breakthrough will make the treatment rooms sterile and clean dozens of times over, and in particular will prevent the spread and infection of patients with bacteria and viruses that could complicate their condition."Tera Novel and Tambour intend to register a global patent on the additive - currently developed, marketed and sold by the Israel Institute for Biological Research - and introduce its products onto the civilian market. They are currently in "advanced discussions" with the Health Ministry, as well as hospitals, nursing homes and medical centers around the country, in the hopes to get the green light to implement their products into these domestic health institutions. “As a company that consistently leads values of innovation and progress, we at Tambour are proud of the fruitful collaboration with Tera Novel," said CEO of Tambour Micha Schreier. "We believe that especially at this time when the importance of medical services and maintaining hygiene and cleanliness are at the heart of the global and national fight against infections, that the unique technology embedded in the various Tambour products will make an important contribution to improving the quality of life for all of us."