The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli company designs platform to optimize trail, hiking experiences

All the information gathered from the previous travel goes towards optimizing the trail experience of the next year, and so on.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 11, 2020 09:25
A group of MASA participants hike in the Negev near Machtesh Ramon on April 21 2013 (photo credit: SARAH SCHUMAN/ FLASH90)
A group of MASA participants hike in the Negev near Machtesh Ramon on April 21 2013
(photo credit: SARAH SCHUMAN/ FLASH90)
Israeli-headquartered WishTrip announced the release of its new trek and trail guiding platform Trek Pilot, which uses crowdsourcing to compile places of interests from previous visitors to make recommendations on routes for future travelers to take.
The new platform could be used to gather recommendations on which trails to take, or it could be used to learn more information about the trail a hiker might currently be on - which could for an ideal example point them in the direction of that scenic overlook just off the trail, that only a few have ever found previously.
Overall, it would play an active role in shaping a visitor's travel experience, with personalized recommendations uploaded directly to the Trek Pilot smart phone application for users to optimize and record their travels.
"Traditional GPS was designed to take users from point ‘A’ to point ‘B’ with speed and efficiency. While this is the best way to commute to a given destination, it doesn't account for the experience of the journey itself,” WishTrip CEO Bezalel Lenzizky says.
“We built Trek Pilot focused directly on this journey, giving travelers the confidence to explore and engage with the location they are visiting, without getting lost," he added. "It also allows travel destinations and attractions to have a larger role in shaping the experience of their visitors and provide additional resources."
The crowdsourcing software has already earned a US Patent. Not only does it allow hikers to optimize a preconfigured chosen route, it also tracks when the user will finish, the weather, whether or not it will get dark before the hike is over.
All the information gathered from the previous traveler goes towards optimizing the trail experience of the next hiker, and so on.
“The Trek Pilot software we created over the last two and a half years is the engine that drives WishTrip,” Lenzizky concluded. “The user interface was specifically tailored to allow visitors to freely explore a trek, without interrupting the experience of the journey as many GPS apps do.”


Tags Negev hike technology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Everyone should get the coronavirus vaccine, and it should be law By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
Micah Halpern Cheering for Biden is followed by antisemitic slurs towards Jews - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
3 Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of Great Britain, has died
Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK.
4 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020
5 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by