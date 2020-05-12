Israeli convicted of selling contraband to Hamas in Gaza

Michael Peretz was acquitted, however, of the most serious charge — aiding an enemy during wartime.

The southern Israeli had declared bankruptcy while smuggling, Haaretz reported.

Among the illegal goods that Peretz transferred to Gaza were thousands of tons of concrete, pipes, metals and electronic equipment, The Times of Israel reported. Prosecutors said the pipes were used to produce rockets, and the concrete allowed Hamas to rebuild attack tunnels into Israel that were destroyed during the 2014.

Peretz also was convicted Sunday in the Beersheba District Court of conspiracy to commit a crime, contacting a foreign agent, aggravated fraud, money laundering and tax offenses.