The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli coronavirus survivor gets reinfected with South African variant

Ziv Yaffe tested positive for COVID-19 a second time after coming into contact with the South African strain.

By GADI ZAIG  
FEBRUARY 1, 2021 04:53
A glove and face mask float in a mosaic-covered water fountain amid Israel's third national lockdown to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ashkelon, Israel January 20, 2021. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A glove and face mask float in a mosaic-covered water fountain amid Israel's third national lockdown to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ashkelon, Israel January 20, 2021.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Ziv Yaffe tested positive for COVID-19 now twice, after originally testing positive for the virus last August.
However, with this new South African strain, Yaffe stated that he does not experience any symptoms, stating that he "feels great and did not infect anyone else," according to a report by Ynet
Yaffe, 57, tested positive for the new strain after returning to Israel from Turkey. According to Yaffe, it was more difficult for him to deal with the virus when he had it last August. "I am neither a doctor nor a researcher, but I can say that personally for the first time I was indeed very ill," he said in the report.
In the case of the new strain that Yaffe received, the possible explanation for not having any symptoms may be due to "the [presence of] antibodies from the original virus that protected against the disease when infected with the strain," according to Prof. Shai Efrati.  
Yaffe is currently participating in a study conducted by Efrati where the latter evaluates people's immune system after recovering from coronavirus. 
"Since then we have been following him, and over time we have seen that with everyone, the antibodies go down - but we do not know if this is enough to prevent another disease. It should be emphasized that antibodies do not necessarily prevent infection," Efrati added in the report.
In his re-examination upon his return from Turkey, Yaffe was confirmed to have the South African strain. "He had the virus, but he wasn't sick," Efrati said. "His wife, daughters and grandchildren also lived with him - but none of them were infected."
According to Prof. Efrati: "This is a case from which a lot can be learned. The antibodies he developed in August protected him from developing a disease," he told Ynet. "This means that the antibodies that developed from the original virus he had provided protection against disease even when infected with the South African mutation."
As a result of increasing coronavirus cases, the Israeli government agreed to extend the current lockdown until this coming Friday morning and the Knesset passed a bill which doubles the fine for violations of novel coronavirus regulations


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 Coronavirus Mutation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel and the US must team up to tackle Iran safety issues - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Parashat Beshalach - What do you carry?

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Beyond Bernie's mittens and memes

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Weinberg

Understanding haredi defiance to COVID-19 regulations - opinion

 By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Amotz Asa-El

Amid COVID-19, the haredi shtetl lifestyle is dying in flames

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
3

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
4

Secret bunker discovered beneath Warsaw Ghetto in Poland

Captured Jews pulled out of Warsaw Ghetto bunkers are led by German Waffen SS soldiers to 'Umschlagplatz,' the assembly point for deportation.
5

GOP Congresswoman blamed deadly forest fire on Jewish space laser

Did a Jewish space laser cause the deadly forest fire in California?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by