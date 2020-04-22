Israeli coronavirus vaccine developers secure $12m. funding boost

Researchers working towards a vaccine against COVID-19 at MigVax, an affiliate of the Migal Galilee Research Institute, have announced a $12 million investment to accelerate its efforts.Jerusalem crowdfunding investment platform OurCrowd led the investment in the Kiryat Shemona research facility.coronavirus strain causing bronchial disease in poultry, into a new oral human vaccine against COVID-19."The experiments we have carried out so far show that because the vaccine does not include the virus itself, it will be safe to use in immune-suppressed recipients, and has fewer chances of side effects," said Migal Galilee Research Institute CEO David Zigdon.“It uses a protein vector that can form and secrete a chimeric soluble protein which carries the viral antigen into tissue and causes the production of antibodies against the virus by the immune system. We are now working to adjust our generic vaccine system to COVID-19. Using a fermentation process, MigVax aims to have the material ready for clinical trials within a few months."The avian coronavirus is highly similar to the novel coronavirus and uses the same infection mechanism, institute researchers have said. Except for required genetic adjustments, the same vaccination concepts should apply in humans.The institute has previously announced plans to seek partners to help it complete and commercialize the development of the vaccine."We are humbled by the opportunity to invest in this company, which means so much to so many people," said OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved. "The race for a COVID-19 vaccine is about saving countless lives, and we are grateful to be able to support this important effort."MigVax, which aims to have the material ready within "a few months," is working to adapt a vaccine previously developed against infectious bronchitis virus (IBV), a