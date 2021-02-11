Israeli, Croatian businesses meet virtually to extend collaboration

Close to 500 companies participated in an online conference aimed at bolstering business ties between Croatia and Israel on Wednesday.The Croatian Chamber of Commerce (HGK) organized the talks as part of its "Go Global, Go Virtual" platform, and continued the initiative was continued out of interest among both sides, according to Total Croatia News. The president of the HGK Luka Burilović complimented Israel's research and innovation, and noted that the economic focus and government spending directed towards research, innovation and education are impressive."Investing in research and development, promoting the start-up culture and introducing new technologies are the factors that make Israel one of the world leaders," Burilović said, according to Total Croatia.The noted purpose of the project was for "as many Croatian companies as possible to export their products to Israel and other developed markets, not just because this will directly benefit our economy, but also because our companies will get an invaluable experience in doing business with the best," Burilovic said, according to the report.The Israeli Ambassador to Croatia Ilan Mor lauded the platform connecting Israeli and Croatian businesses as an "ideal" way to firm economic relations between the two sides, amid the coronavir pandemic.Industries such as agriculture and tourism are two sectors in which Croatian and Israeli businesses could benefit collaboration in, according to the report.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Croatia's Ambassador to Israel Vesela Mrđen Korać expressed her confidence in Israeli businesses finding their Croatian counterparts through this new platform, opening up doors across the board for Israeli and Croatian collaboration.