The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli cybersecurity firm Morphisec raises $31 million in funding

Morphisec's flagship product: Morphisec Guard, combines traditional antivirus with the power of Morphisec’s advanced protection against ransomware, malware, and evasive attacks.

By OMRI RON  
MARCH 29, 2021 01:55
[Illustrative] A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him. (photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
[Illustrative] A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him.
(photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
Cybersecurity company Morphisec has announced funding worth $31 million on Thursday for its automated cybersecurity solution, according to a statement by the company.
The company claims its automated solution can provide a cost effective way for companies to protect their online work in a time in which it is necessary, as many employees have begun working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company promises to defend these clients without needing dedicated security teams to respond to and investigate attacks, instead automatically stopping the most dangerous attacks.
Rather than trying to remediate attacks after they hit, Morphisec’s proprietary technology stops attacks deterministically and automatically, without requiring knowledge of threat type or manual oversight.
Morphisec's product, the "Morphisec Guard," combines traditional antivirus with the power of Morphisec’s protection against ransomware, malware, and evasive attacks.
The funds gained from this investment round led by JVP as well as other existing investors, such as Orange and Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, will also be used to hire more employees in both Israel and the US.  
“Organizations today settle for low efficacy, high cost, non-deterministic, performance-impacting, knowledge-challenged sets of solutions like EDRs, behavioral, and signature-based approaches. These result in uncertainty, high-cost, and are difficult to manage in WFH and Cloud environments,” said Yoav Tzruya, general partner at JVP. “Morphisec’s unique approach provides measurable, deterministic, low-cost value while providing best-in-class protection, serving distributed organizations and further allowing risk-free cloud migration."
“Morphisec has brought the most significant innovation to prevention the market has seen in the last 10 years,” said Steve Bennett, former Symantec CEO and new appointee to Morphisec’s board of directors. “I’ve never witnessed a cybersecurity company that has delivered so much value potential for mid-sized customers."


Tags technology start-up cyber security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover message could bring together Israelis of all sectors

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Can Israel avoid a fifth election? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Political spins and positive spins

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu will leave Balfour - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

We need to stop blaming Bibi for electoral deadlock

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by