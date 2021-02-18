Israeli defense companies ask court to let them go to Abu Dhabi’s IDEX

Numerous small defense companies in Israel petitioned to have a court force the government to make an exemption for them to attend the important regional defense exhibition called IDEX in Abu Dhabi. The event begins on February 21 and runs for five days. Yediot Ahronot reported on Thursday that the small companies had petitioned the courts to enable their attendance. Millions of dollars were invested by more than forty companies and ISDEF, which is part of Avnon Group, to be part of Israel’s pavilion at IDEX. It would have been the first time Israel’s defense companies and homeland security industry innovators would attend the prestigious event. Israel closed its airport in January to international travel. It has allowed some exemptions, but the defense companies did not receive an exemption to travel. This is despite the fact that this event was planned well in advance and ISDEF worked hard to make sure that Israel would have a key place at IDEX. There was a lot of excitement about attending for the first time. Many companies had sought to bring various examples of unique technology that Israel has developed in this field. Others saw it as an opportunity to seek joint ventures or to build on existing relationships. Mati Weinberg, CEO of ISDEF, said he had been trying for weeks to get an answer from the government and various government ministries and authorities and Knesset members involved in the process. Globes reported earlier this week that the 40 companies did not receive an exemption. According to the report the Defense Ministry wanted them to attend but the Minister of Regional Cooperation Ofir Akunis, did not grant the exemption. Five flights had been planned for the 4 companies, the report noted. Weinberg says that he had reached out to Akunis and Minister of Transportation Miri Regev, as well as the Prime Minister’s office. “No one is giving an answer,” he said in a response. He said he spoke today to try to explain once again how much ISDEF had invested and explained how important it is for the interests of Israel. “We are not getting back any response. It is a poor way of giving HLS, defense and cyber and security field an answer that is so important for Israel.” HLS stands for homeland security. According to the Yediot article the state is supposed to provide an answer by Friday and there may be an urgent hearing on the matter.
