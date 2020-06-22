The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israeli defense exports pull in $7.2 billion in sales

SIBAT Head notes concerns for the coming year as governments expected to focus more on the health industry due to coronavirus

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 22, 2020 12:12
Ministry of Defense shows off new APC turret. (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Ministry of Defense shows off new APC turret.
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Despite a challenging year marked by a decrease in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic, military exports by Israel brought in $7.2 billion dollars in defense export contracts last year, SIBAT, the military exports unit of the Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Despite the intense international challenges and competition, we have managed to keep Israel among the world's top 10 security exporters with a market share of over $7 billion,” said Brig.-Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas, Head of SIBAT, Israel’s Ministry of Defense Export & Defense Cooperation Division.
The last year saw a continued decrease in military exports compared to 2017 which saw a record $9,360 billion dollars in defense exports.
Kulas said that despite the challenging year there was a “significant increase” in the number of transactions signed in 2019, especially government-to-government contracts that were signed.
According to SIBAT, in 2019 Israeli companies exported among others, radars and electronic warfare systems (17%), missiles, rockets and air defense systems (15%), manned aircraft and avionics (13%), observation and optronics (12%), weapon stations and launchers (10%), drone systems and UAVs (8%), intelligence, information and cyber systems (7%), C4I and communication systems (7%), vehicles and APCs (4%), customer service and other (3%), ammunition and armament (3%), naval systems (1%)
The largest distribution of Israeli defense exports was in Asia Pacific with 41 percent (46% from the year before) followed by Europe with 26% (an increase from 15 percent) , North America with 25% (a significant increase from six percent in 2018), Africa with four percent (up from two percent)and Latin America at 4 (a decrease from 6 percent).
“We were expecting to see a trend of growth in G2G agreements throughout the year 2020, but the Corona pandemic has devastated the global economy and the defense sector. As such we are adjusting our activities in the Ministry of Defense and working to turn this crisis into an opportunity [for international collaboration] for our defense industries,” Kulas said.
A leader in defense, the world has for many years looked to the Jewish State for security and intelligence and Israel’s defense industry has leading international companies exporting to countries across the globe.
Over the course of the year, some 120 defense industries-99 of them small industries from Israel’s periphery- with the assistance and support of SIBAT and the Defense Ministry, were able to sign dozens of significant contracts around the world.
Kulas told reporters that SIBAT works to connect the smaller industries with international tenders and conferences.  As part of SIBAT’s efforts to support smaller and medium-sized defense industries, if a large company such as Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), or Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, gets an order from another country as part of a deal mediated by the government, the large company is obligated to transfer 20% of the contract to subcontracting by a small or medium-sized company.
“It’s important for us,” Kulas said, adding that the contracts they signed “reflects the strength of the Israeli security industry.”


