Israeli diagnosed with coronavirus returns from US, did not warn airline

An Israeli returning from the United States neglected to warn the airplane crew of his coronavirus diagnosis, later taking a flight with 50 other passengers, according to Channel 13.
Upon the Israeli's arrival in the United States, he received a positive coronavirus test result, later deciding to return to Israel without checking in with the relevant American and Israeli authorities. The Israeli man also received a message prior to his return flight to Israel regarding the proper protocols and guidelines in the event of a positive coronavirus diagnosis.
Ben-Gurion International Airport authorities were forced to heighten their routine cleaning and sterilizing protocols after it became clear that the passenger arrived to Israel with coronavirus.
In addition Israeli airlines, several international airlines have already announced a return to routine flight schedules to Israel. Early Friday, an Austrian airport website reported that its carrier Wizz Air is planning to resume flights from Tel Aviv to Vienna as early as May, in accordance with international and national guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.