Israeli facial masks star in The Weeknd's Superbowl halftime show

Facial masks co-developed by Israeli development company Geomatrix, located in Kfar Saba, and American designer Joe Dosa starred in The Weeknd's Superbowl performance. The Weeknd's backup dancers donned the masks, so the Israeli innovation was front and center throughout the Halftime Show. Previously, the futuristic mask won nominations for design awards and received coverage in prestigious design and fashion magazines such as Architectural Digest, Design Boom and WWD, according to a press release.
Check out the avant-garde mask here.
The face mask is equipped with numerous safety factors, such as protection against UVA and UVB rays, anti-fog coating that minimizes vapor nuisance and makes them the vapor droplets disappear quickly, and protection against blue light, which makes the mask especially relevant when the user is staring at a screen.
The mask, which was launched in the US, is already gaining international recognition, and has risen to the final nominees in the Health category for the Innovation by Design Awards magazine.
"The challenge for product designers and developers is to develop products that meet a variety of practical functions of comfort, weight, durability and more - but without forgetting for a moment that the product should still be intriguing and new," said company CEO Aviv Antebi. "Vue Shield's development represents a good interface between these two challenges."
