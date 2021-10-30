Israeli father stabbed to death by son in Beit Shemesh

A 47-year-old Beit Shemesh resident was stabbed to death by his 17-year-old son on Saturday.

From the initial interrogation, it was determined that the stabbing occurred during an argument between the father and son . The 17-year-old then fled the scene after fatally stabbing his father in his torso.

Israel Police officers and paramedics arrived at the man's Beit Shemesh apartment minutes after a report of the stabbing was received.

His death was determined shortly after the police's arrival as the son was located while on the run and arrested.

The 17-year-old is being investigated by police as forensic investigators are at the scene to collect evidence of the murder.

An Israel Police car is seen in Beit Shemesh on October 30, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Israel Police is expected to bring the teen to court on Sunday to extend his arrest.