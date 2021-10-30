The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli father stabbed to death by son in Beit Shemesh

The stabbing occurred during an argument between the father and son. The 17-year-old then fled the scene after fatally stabbing his father in his torso.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 30, 2021 15:26
An Israel Police forensic investigator is seen at the scene of the crime in Beit Shemesh on October 30, 2021 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
An Israel Police forensic investigator is seen at the scene of the crime in Beit Shemesh on October 30, 2021
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
A 47-year-old Beit Shemesh resident was stabbed to death by his 17-year-old son on Saturday.
From the initial interrogation, it was determined that the stabbing occurred during an argument between the father and son. The 17-year-old then fled the scene after fatally stabbing his father in his torso.
Israel Police officers and paramedics arrived at the man's Beit Shemesh apartment minutes after a report of the stabbing was received.
His death was determined shortly after the police's arrival as the son was located while on the run and arrested.
The 17-year-old is being investigated by police as forensic investigators are at the scene to collect evidence of the murder.
An Israel Police car is seen in Beit Shemesh on October 30, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) An Israel Police car is seen in Beit Shemesh on October 30, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israel Police is expected to bring the teen to court on Sunday to extend his arrest.


Tags Israel Israel Police crime beit shemesh murder
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Kashrut reform can free Israel from rabbinate's grip - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why does Israel keep losing easy diplomatic wins? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Israeli road signs and wonders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Family feud over Eitan Biran is an international disgrace

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
2

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
3

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
4

'Kissing disease' among teens could trigger MS - study

A kissing couple
5

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by