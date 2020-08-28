The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli firefighters to help with California wildfires

The firefihgting delegation will be sent in light of the devastating fires killed at least seven people to date, and hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes.

By CELIA JEAN  
AUGUST 28, 2020 11:38
Israeli firefighters applaud medical staff battling coronavirus outside the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2020. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Israeli firefighters applaud medical staff battling coronavirus outside the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2020.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
A delegation of Israeli firefighters is being sent to California to aid the largest wildfires in the state's history. 
This week California was deemed a "disaster area" after the devastating fires killed at least seven people to date, and caused hundreds of thousands of people to be evacuated from their homes. In light of this, operational preparations for the firefighters' delegation began on Friday, and the group is expected to leave for the US on Sunday morning. 
The delegation includes 10 officers, firefighters and experts in firefighting and rescue operations, who will assist in transferring knowledge and professional experience to the local fire brigades while examining and learning the concept of operating the operational force in huge fires.
Responsible for initiating the operation is the Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with the National Security Council and the Public Security Ministry. The initiative began after the Foreign Ministry conducted intensive communication efforts with the US embassy in Israel, authorities in the US and the Israeli consulate in San Francisco that examined and identified US operational needs for dealing with the huge fires and subsequently worked to regulate the permits for its activities.
Prior to their departure, Public Security Amir Ohana and Fire and Rescue Commissioner Dedi Simchi will hold a departure ceremony for members of the delegation.
Since the dry-lightning storms began August 15 over 650 fires have torched more than 1.25 million acres (505,860 hectares) in California, an area larger than the Grand Canyon. This week California was deemed a "disaster area" after the devastating fires killed at least seven people to date, and over 1,400 homes and other structures have been destroyed, with losses possibly rising to over 3,000 structures.
In recent years, Israeli fire brigades have worked to assist other countries such as Brazil, Ethiopia that have faced huge fires in their territory.
Israeli firefighters have been praised for their operational and professional activities and have become a significant arm in Israel's diplomatic toolbox.
Reuters contributed to this report. 


Tags fire California wildfires firefighter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Elections remain ahead despite the budget passing By JPOST EDITORIAL
Forget about Uman, we have the coronavirus to fight By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu wants blood By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by