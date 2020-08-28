Israeli firefighters to help with California wildfires

This week California was deemed a "disaster area" after the devastating fires killed at least seven people to date, and caused hundreds of thousands of people to be evacuated from their homes. In light of this, operational preparations for the firefighters' delegation began on Friday, and the group is expected to leave for the US on Sunday morning.

The delegation includes 10 officers, firefighters and experts in firefighting and rescue operations, who will assist in transferring knowledge and professional experience to the local fire brigades while examining and learning the concept of operating the operational force in huge fires.

Prior to their departure, Public Security Responsible for initiating the operation is the Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with the National Security Council and the Public Security Ministry. The initiative began after the Foreign Ministry conducted intensive communication efforts with the US embassy in Israel, authorities in the US and the Israeli consulate in San Francisco that examined and identified US operational needs for dealing with the huge fires and subsequently worked to regulate the permits for its activities.Prior to their departure, Public Security Amir Ohana and Fire and Rescue Commissioner Dedi Simchi will hold a departure ceremony for members of the delegation.

Since the dry-lightning storms began August 15 over 650 fires have torched more than 1.25 million acres (505,860 hectares) in California, an area larger than the Grand Canyon. This week California was deemed a "disaster area" after the devastating fires killed at least seven people to date, and over 1,400 homes and other structures have been destroyed, with losses possibly rising to over 3,000 structures.

In recent years, Israeli fire brigades have worked to assist other countries such as Brazil, Ethiopia that have faced huge fires in their territory.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Reuters contributed to this report. Israeli firefighters have been praised for their operational and professional activities and have become a significant arm in Israel's diplomatic toolbox.Reuters contributed to this report.