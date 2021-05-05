Israeli forces arrest wife of suspected Tapuah Junction terrorist

Shalabi’s 17 year-old son was detained by troops in a raid on his village of Turmas Ayya earlier in the day.

Security forces have been going house to house in Akraba and the surrounding villages and have arrested dozens of Palestinians, many of them family members of the suspect, on suspicion that they provided shelter or other support to Shalabi who has since been on the run.

Those arrested for suspected involvement in the attack were handed over to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency). The IDF confiscated the burnt remnant of the shooter’s bullet-ridden vehicle on Monday.



Concerned that violent attacks could increase along with copy-cat attacks, the IDF has Concerned that violent attacks could increase along with copy-cat attacks, the IDF has sent reinforcements to the West Bank.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the IDF’s Judea and Samaria Division on Tuesday afternoon and vowed to bring the attackers to justice.



He ordered the military to maintain high vigilance following recent events and ahead of the coming days, which could make the area even more volatile than usual.



“I have ordered a continued state of high alert in the area given the recent incidents,” he said. “Over the course of the past day, Israeli security forces, the IDF and Shin Bet have apprehended a number of suspects in the Tapuah Junction terrorist attack. We will catch the terrorists and settle the score with them.”

