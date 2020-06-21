Israeli government to inject $14.5m into Tiberias tourism industry

The government approved an assistance package worth over NIS 50 million ($14.5m.) to support the tourism-dependent city of Tiberias on Sunday.The aid will assist the opening of new hotels in Tiberias, the creation of an urban development masterplan for the Galiler city, infrastructure work, the establishment of a municipal company to advance tourism in the area, and aid to businesses harmed by the coronavirus outbreak. "This is a program that includes grants for small businesses, building a comprehensive plan to develop tourism, giving incentives to improve hotels and a budget to develop the city," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."I hope we will lead Tiberias forward, and support its economy and tourism."Tiberias, located on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, has been among the hardest hit cities during the coronavirus outbreak due to its dependence on international, Christian tourism.