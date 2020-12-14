Israeli gymnast wins gold at European Championships

Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won the gold medal for the floor exercise at the European Championships on Sunday. Dolgopyat secured the gold medal with a score of 15.000. Dolgopyat also won the bronze medal for vault with a score of 14.766.
Israeli gymnast Alexander Myakinin won bronze on the high bar event with a score of 14.200.
Dolgopyat was a favorite going in to the competition, in part because of the absence of Russian competitor Artur Dalaloyan who is considered his primary competition, according to Walla News.
The 2020 European Champion on floor ... Artem Dolgopyat!!!#Mersin2020 pic.twitter.com/shFEnWwxQc— European Gymnastics (@UEGymnastics) December 13, 2020
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Dolgopyat on Twitter saying that "all citizens of Israel are proud of you."Robert Tvorogal is the 2020 European Champion on high bar!#Mersin2020 pic.twitter.com/POyDMNCnIj— European Gymnastics (@UEGymnastics) December 13, 2020
זהב! כל הכבוד לארטיום דולגופיאט שזכה היום במדליית זהב בתרגיל הקרקע באליפות אירופה. כל אזרחי ישראל גאים בך pic.twitter.com/xZW9eF9bcI— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 13, 2020
