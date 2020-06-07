The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli health experts: This is not a ‘second wave’

Cyrille Cohen: Spike in infection not cause for alarm, is reason for caution.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 7, 2020 20:22
People wear masks as they walk through the Nahalat Binyamin art market which was reopened, following a closure of several weeks due to the Coronavirus. June 2, 2020 (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
People wear masks as they walk through the Nahalat Binyamin art market which was reopened, following a closure of several weeks due to the Coronavirus. June 2, 2020
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Israel is not experiencing a second coronavirus wave - the first never ended - and the current rate of infection is not a reason for alarm, according to senior health experts.
“This is still the first wave,” said Dr. Hadar Marom, deputy director of Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital. “Until recently, Israel kept people at home, which allowed us to minimize the percentage of the population that got contaminated with the virus. However, when we started to mitigate the closure, we started to see that there are still people in our population that have the virus. Some of them are not sick, but they have the virus and they can spread it to other people.”
As of Sunday morning, Israel had 2,440 active coronavirus cases, a number that has increased each day for about a week. But Prof. Shuki Shemer, chairman of the board of Assuta Medical Center, said that he is not surprised by the spike, which is commensurate to the increased number of people screened for coronavirus each day.
“I bless newly appointed Health Minister Yuli Edelstein for changing the Health Ministry’s testing policy … of not doing too many coronavirus tests,” Shemer said, referring to a policy held under the oversight of outgoing deputy director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov that only those people who were experiencing disease symptoms would be tested. Now, among other changes, members of a verified patient’s family, even if they are asymptomatic, are checked on the same day as their family member is diagnosed and then again five days later. Moreover, people who are asymptomatic but have come in close contact with a known patient, whether in school or on a bus or train, are screened, among other changes. 
“We are doing more tests so we are going to find more carriers,” Shemer said. 
He noted that it is important to pay attention to two statistics: the infection rate (the number of people who test positive out of those tested, which holds around 1%) and the type of people who are being diagnosed with the virus (mostly school children in this new peak).
As of Sunday morning, there were only 29 Israelis in serious condition, among them 23 who were ventilated. Some 102 people were being treated in hospital. 
“If the infected people are older, that is a concern. If they are young people and they are not sick, just really carriers of the virus, it does not matter. Maybe this will even bring us herd immunity,” Shemer noted.
In the case of COVID-19, herd immunity refers to a build up of immunity in the population due to natural immunity. 
“We are far away from incapacitating the health system that needs to treat these patients,” he said. 
But Marom said that “we know there is not yet herd immunity, the population is still very sensitive to the virus” and therefore to ensure that the current spike does not evolve into a crisis, there are a few steps that need to be taken. 
The first is that the Health Ministry needs to be proactive and fast.
“Whenever we find someone contaminated with the virus, we need to do fast epidemiological research to find out who was in contact with them, we need to test those people and isolate them to stop the possibility that these people will spread the virus to other people,” she said. 
This is a formula that Eli Waxman, a professor at the Weizmann Institute of Science, refers to as “test, trace, isolate.”
Moreover, Shemer said that when the country does identify areas of high infection it needs to label them red zones and consider placing restrictions on them so that the virus does not spread.
Plus, people need to adhere to the Health Ministry’s basic guidelines, they said. 
“People thought that when the number of infected people every day went down to five or six a day that it was over,” added Cyrille Cohen, the head of the immunotherapy laboratory at Bar-Ilan University. But he said that this is Israel’s greatest challenge in the fight against coronavirus today.
“People were confined. They could not work and the economic impact of that is a tragedy. People want it to be finished. But we see people in nightclubs, people not keeping the simplest measures that could really help us - it is not very encouraging,” Cohen said. 
The three main recommendations for stopping coronavirus contamination: wear a mask, keep two meters between people and maintain good hygiene. 
“Everyone is responsible for avoiding contamination,” Marom said. “With every step, we have to look to the future and remember that if not we have 200 people sick, some percentage of those will be in a bad situation in two weeks, maybe even ventilated. So, we need to be very careful.”
Cohen said it does not take much to go back to a situation in Israel like the one less than two months ago, when hundreds of patients were diagnosed with the novel virus each day and several people died each day. 
“We should not be alarmed,” he said, “but we must be cautious.”
Marom said we still don’t for sure why Israel’s infection rate was so low, and it is likely a combination of factors. Israel reacted quickly, she said. The country was able to easily close its borders, and the population is young; coronavirus tends to be more lethal for older adults. She also said that scientists are beginning to explore whether there is a genetic connection to how COVID-19 impacts people.  
As such, she said, Israel should not be too optimistic too fast.
“We have to realize that coronavirus will be with us for many months ahead,” Shemer said. “We have to learn to live with coronavirus.”


Tags Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annex responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Seth Frantzman Iran prepares to confront Israel in Syria via Hezbollah - report By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
5 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by