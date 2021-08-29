Israeli home prices rose 346% in a decade, fastest in the world

Israeli home prices rose 345.7 percent over the last decade, the highest increase in the world, according to new research by money.co.uk. This during a period when wages increased by 17.5% and inflation rose by an average 0.92% per year.

The study looked at data for home prices per square meter as reported on numbeo.com, a site that specializes in such statistics. Averaging together data from homes within city centers and outside, the average price per meter was £1,553 (NIS 8,730) in 2010 and £6,920 (NIS 30,012) in 2020.

Switzerland came in a distant second on the ranking, with a 165.5% increase over the decade. That was followed by Germany (162%), the United States (153.3%), and Hungary (137.8%). The UK came in tenth with a 74.9% rise in home prices.

Meanwhile, according to data from OECD.stat used in the report, Israel's average salary has risen from NIS 137,443 in 2010 to NIS 161,534 in 2020. That level of wage growth surpassed that of most developed countries, the numbers indicate. During the same period, for example, salaries grew by 13.7% in the US, 0.6% in the UK, 14.2% in Germany, and 2.8% in France. However, several emerging economies showed much faster growth, like Lithuania (61.1%), Estonia (39.7%) and Poland (31.8%).

Israel's average inflation rate, 0.92% per year, ranked among the lowest of the 30 countries surveyed for the report. Only Switzerland (-0.04%), Japan (0.42%), and Greece (0.5%) had lower inflation rates over the decade, based on World Bank data cited in the survey.

Apartment for sale in Jerusalem (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The data regarding home prices is not a big surprise. Israel's rising home costs are notoriously high, and the government has made reigning in skyrocketing price levels one of its central economic goals. Economists say the main reason prices continue to rise is the lack of supply available in the housing market relative to demand. The government has said it intends to add 300,000 new housing units in the coming five years, although it is not clear how it will be able to do so.