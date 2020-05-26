The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli hospital showcases what healthcare will be like in 2030

The initiative was initially supposed to be launched in September, but coronavirus sped things up.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 26, 2020 21:48
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020 (photo credit: NATI SHOCHAT/FLASH 90)
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
(photo credit: NATI SHOCHAT/FLASH 90)
What will a hospital room look like in 2030? And an ICU Unit? The Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer offered several ideas in an online event on Tuesday, presenting its “Patient Room of the Future.” The special environment was created to test, train and combine new tools with the cooperation of both those who developed them and the medical staff that is eventually to employ them, with one notable point: for many technologies introduced, the future is already here.
The initiative was initially supposed to be launched in September. However, the coronavirus crisis not only accelerated the project itself, but also the implementation of many innovative systems and devices that have already proven to be crucial for treating coronavirus patients at Sheba.
“What we are doing every day is to come up with innovative solutions: we are looking outside to find the most exciting start-up companies and inside to design and innovate what is needed to really fulfill the vision for what healthcare should be in year 2030,” Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at Sheba and director of ARC (Accelerate Redesign Collaborate) Innovation Center explained.
 “We had to think of different environments, a normal room, a ICU room, patients at home and so on,” Sheba Chief Information Officer Shimi Ernst, who focused on the IT aspect of the room pointed out.
Ernst added that they considered several categories: among others, communication between the doctors themselves, between medical staff and patients and patients and families; medical devices to enable the patients to check themselves and send the data to the control unit; and AI technology to predict a deterioration in the patient’s condition.
“My advice to my team was to open their imagination,” he added.
The event presented the medical journey of a virtual COVID-19 patient assisted with several cutting-edge technologies. This way, 40-year-old Joel Cohen hospitalized with a relatively mild form of COVID-19 was monitored through an app on his cell phone that analyzed his voice to understand if his symptoms were getting worse. When they did, the doctor spoke to him through a little robot by company Meditemi – which also allowed the patient to video-call his family - and asked him to check his fever and heartbeat through a telemedicine device by Tyto Care. They both allowed to minimize the staff's exposure to infection.
Later on, when the virtual patient is transferred to the ICU, another system placed under his mattress developed by EarlySense allowed the medical staff to monitor his respiratory rate, while a special system analyzed the patient’s urine parameters and a AI program parsed all the data and predicted a deterioration in his condition. When he was finally ventilated, a ventilation expert guided the nurse to control the device through VR glasses.
“The combination of the work of all our teams provided us with the opportunity to look into the future in a manner that is very active and dynamic,” Prof. Amitai Ziv, Director of Sheba Rehabilitation Hospital and of MSR - the Israel Center for Medical Simulation said during the event. “The advantage is that we could bring here hardware, software and healthcare professionals and try out via simulation environment those technologies, check if they solve problems, provide feedback to companies and healthcare providers.”
The panelists highlighted that many of the technologies, developed by both young and more season companies, as well as by fruitful cooperation with the defense industry and the IDF, were already used in Sheba or elsewhere before and they were brought together and combined to face the coronavirus emergency.
However, they stressed that much more work and many more opportunities and ideas lay ahead and the “Patient Room of the Future” will expand even more in the near future.


Tags hospital technology Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lessons must be learned from the Malka Leifer case By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel's government is failing women and girls – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Amotz Asa-El The limits of annexation: Consider Jerusalem's exprience since 1967 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
4 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
5 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by