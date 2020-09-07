The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli ice cream chain Anita arrives in New York

Special flavors for the US branch include peanut butter and strawberry jelly, mascarpone ricotta, pretzel and milk chocolate, loaker, watermelon and mint sorbet and crack pie.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 08:55
Ice cream cone (illustrative) (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Ice cream cone (illustrative)
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
After making an international debut in Australia and Puerto Rico, the Israeli gelato chain Anita has finally arrived in New York, bringing unique flavors from the Holy Land and new flavors specifically for the Big Apple, according to Israel Hayom.
The envoy of Israeli flavor, located near Central Park, prepared a number of special flavors for the American audience, including peanut butter and strawberry jelly, mascarpone ricotta, pretzel and milk chocolate, loaker, watermelon and mint sorbet and crack pie, among other flavors.
The shop also includes a traditional DIY yogurt option with toppings including fresh fruit, sauces, cookies, nuts, chocolates, truffles and other sweets.
Anita's "standard" flavors will also be available at the shop, including cookieman (meringue and chocolate), chocolate almond, salted caramel, chocolate pistachio and 150 other flavors that will change every day.
"The New York opening was already planned three years ago," said Adi Avital, one of the owners of the chain, to Israel Hayom. "We began working on the shop at the end of 2019. The opening was supposed to take place in April 2020, but sadly the coronavirus pandemic happened and we also stopped our work in New York."
"I am not worried by this period at all," said Avital. "It will pass and everything will go back to how it was. Now, after much time waiting, we are launching our flagship branch in the Big Apple and bringing our ice cream to the Americans as well."
The gelato chain has three stores in Australia and recently launched a store in Puerto Rico. "After New York, we will continue to spread and open to other cities and countries, such as Lisbon, Barcelona, London and New Zealand in parallel to additional spots in the US," explained Avital to Israel Hayom.
Anita began in the home of Anita Avital in Tel Aviv about 20 years ago, when Anita and her youngest son, Nir, began preparing ice cream with jams mixed in for neighbors and friends. Nir eventually began selling the ice cream from a cart at a local market and the business eventually grew into a store and then a chain as Nir's brother, Adi, joined the business. The store is known for its over 150 different flavors of ice cream, yogurt and sorbets with a variety of toppings mixed in.


