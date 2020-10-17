Israeli industrialist Michael Strauss dies at 86

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The Israeli industrialist Michael Strauss passed away on Saturday at the age of 86. The former chairman of the Strauss group is survived by his three children, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Strauss is the former chairman of the Strauss group, and was one of the founders and pivotal developers of the company. Under his leadership, the company became the second-biggest food product conglomerate in Israel.Strauss became chairman of Strauss Dairies in 1975, after the death of his father. In 1991, he was appointed president and chairman of the Strauss group.Strauss was recognized for his contribution to Israel's economic development in 2007, when he received the Prime Minister's Lifetime Achievement and Economic Award. In 1983, he became the first person from the food industry to receive Israel's Industry award.Strauss spent the last years of his life involved in public service and activism. He worked to develop the city of Acre because of his deep commitment to coexistence in Israel and was awarded honorary citizenship in the city in 2006.Strauss was born in Germany in 1934 and made aliyah with his parents, settling in Nahariya in 1936. In his youth, Strauss was part of the rebellion against the British mandate and helped to smuggle Jewish refugees into Israel.Strauss served in the Israeli Navy and after his release decided to join his parents work in Dairy. He studied dairy production in Israel and then in Switzerland. He later studied business at Harvard.