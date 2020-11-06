The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli, Japanese insurance companies collaborate, open innovation hub

The two companies will establish what has been defined as The HUB, soon to be renamed GDH TLV to align itself with sister hubs in Tokyo and Singapore.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
NOVEMBER 6, 2020 05:31
Passersby wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk at Kabukicho entertainment and shopping district in Tokyo, Japan March 27, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO)
Passersby wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk at Kabukicho entertainment and shopping district in Tokyo, Japan March 27, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO)
Direct Insurance - IDI Insurance Company, one of Israel's largest and most popular insurance companies has partnered with Japanese-based insurance company Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (MSI) to create a new innovative insurtech space in Israel, the technology news site CTech by Calcalist reported on Thursday.  
A portmanteau of the words "insurance" and "technology," insurtech refers to the use of technological tools designed to utilize efficiency and earnings from existing models that make up an insurance industry. 
The two companies will establish what has been defined as The HUB, soon to be renamed GDH TLV to align itself with sister hubs in Tokyo and Singapore, purposed with the task of developing new products and solutions that will serve insurance industries in both countries. 
Specifically, It will focus on finding and fostering startups that help the direct and digital insurance sector, according to CTech. 
The new center in Israel will be established in Petah Tikva and will be managed by Raz Bartov, IDI’s VP Technology and Innovation. 
"We want to work on improving the customer journey, the issue of underwriting, claim-handling, and operational efficiency,” Bartov told CTech when discussing the potential solutions fostered in The HUB which relate to insurance. “The tech is relevant to AI, machine learning, and data in general. (There’s also) fraud detection, cybersecurity, process automation... and something to do with connected cars in the future,” he later teased.
Five Japanese staff members are expected to join the Israeli-based team as soon as coronavirus travel restrictions allow it. Their job will be to provide the center with its technological infrastructure and marketing channels inside and outside of Japan, while the Israeli team from IDI will assist the Japanese company with “knowledge, experience and connections” on the ground.
“The collaboration with the MSI Group is strategic, since it regularizes the processes of identification, channels it into an orderly path, and increases the chances of finding solutions which will enable us to develop competitive advantages,” Kobi Haber, CEO of IDI, said in a statement. “MSI is one of Japan’s leading groups and we feel honored to cooperate with them. This collaboration will bring added value to the Groups' business," he added.
Shinichiro Funabiki, Director, CDO, Executive Vice President of MSI, said that the company has "been aggressively developing [its] digitalization globally as well as in Japan,” adding that "Israel is one of the centers of innovation in the world" and that "IDI is the most valuable partner to enable us to prove the effectiveness of the latest digital technology and implement it into our group’s operation in a very efficient manner."


Tags Israel Japan innovation cyber security insurance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After US elections, Israel needs to invest in ties with US Democrats By JPOST EDITORIAL
US election: Would a Joe Biden victory change Israeli politics? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Let local municipalities take care of their own By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by